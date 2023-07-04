Manoah to Start Friday Vs. Tigers

The Jays have decided to have Alek Manoah start Friday versus the Tigers.

As you know, he pitched yesterday for the Fisher Cats and had a good outing. The team has decided it is better to go with him than have another bullpen game Friday.

The bullpen has been overworked of late. Asking it to do 9 innings every 5th day doesn’t help.

But I don’t know if bringing Manoah up so soon is servicing Alek. I thought they would leave him there until we were sure he was back.

But I’m not an expert. The team liked what it saw yesterday.

This will push Kevin Gausman’s start to Saturday, giving him an extra day of rest.

I don’t think this will go over well with Blue Jays Twitter, if there is any such thing anymore.

#BlueJays used three bullpen games this past month:



26 innings, 26 hits, 4.85 ERA, 6 BB, 32 K, 7 HR



Team record of 1-2 while also taxing the bullpen in surrounding games. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) July 4, 2023

Today’s lineup:

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS WHITE SOX George Springer - RF Andrew Benintendi - LF Bo Bichette - SS Tim Anderson - SS Brandon Belt - DH Luis Robert - CF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Eloy Jimenez - DH Matt Chapman - 3B Andrew Vaughn - 1B Daulton Varsho - LF Oscar Colas - RF Whit Merrifield - 2B Jake Burger - 3B Alejandro Kirk - C Zach Remillard - 2B Kevin Kiermaier - CF Seby Zavala - C Chris Bassitt - RHP Lucas Giolito - RHP

