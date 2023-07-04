Game #86 GameThread: Jays @ White Sox

Happy Fourth of July to those of you on the other side of the border.
With the game in the Central time zone, it is an hour later than usual.
Luis Giolito is a great pitcher. Hopefully we can get a few runs off him.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|WHITE SOX
|George Springer - RF
|Andrew Benintendi - LF
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Tim Anderson - SS
|Brandon Belt - DH
|Luis Robert - CF
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Eloy Jimenez - DH
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Andrew Vaughn - 1B
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Oscar Colas - RF
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|Jake Burger - 3B
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Zach Remillard - 2B
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Seby Zavala - C
|Chris Bassitt - RHP
|Lucas Giolito - RHP
Poll
The Jays will get ___ hits with RISP tonight
-
0%
4 or more
-
0%
3
-
0%
2
-
0%
1
-
0%
0
Poll
The Jays first run will be driven in by the
-
0%
Top of the order (1-3 spots)
-
0%
Middle of the order (4-6)
-
0%
Bottom of the order (7-9)
Poll
Bassitt will pitch into the
-
0%
4th
-
0%
5th
-
0%
6th
-
0%
7th
-
0%
8th
-
0%
9th
Loading comments...