 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game #86 GameThread: Jays @ White Sox

By Tom Dakers
/ new
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Fourth of July to those of you on the other side of the border.

With the game in the Central time zone, it is an hour later than usual.

Luis Giolito is a great pitcher. Hopefully we can get a few runs off him.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS WHITE SOX
George Springer - RF Andrew Benintendi - LF
Bo Bichette - SS Tim Anderson - SS
Brandon Belt - DH Luis Robert - CF
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Eloy Jimenez - DH
Matt Chapman - 3B Andrew Vaughn - 1B
Daulton Varsho - LF Oscar Colas - RF
Whit Merrifield - 2B Jake Burger - 3B
Alejandro Kirk - C Zach Remillard - 2B
Kevin Kiermaier - CF Seby Zavala - C
Chris Bassitt - RHP Lucas Giolito - RHP

Poll

The Jays will get ___ hits with RISP tonight

view results
  • 0%
    4 or more
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    3
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    2
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    1
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    0
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

The Jays first run will be driven in by the

view results
  • 0%
    Top of the order (1-3 spots)
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Middle of the order (4-6)
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Bottom of the order (7-9)
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Bassitt will pitch into the

view results
  • 0%
    4th
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    5th
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    6th
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    7th
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    8th
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    9th
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...