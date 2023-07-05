Blue Jays mid-term report card: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt was a free agent signing in December.

He’s signed for three years for a total of $63,000,000. It seems like a lot of money.

He’s been up and down so far this season. There have been great starts (a complete game shutout comes to mind, our only complete game of the season) and terrible starts (his first start, 3.1 innings and 9 earned).

In all:

Standard Pitching Age W L W-L% ERA G GS GF CG SHO IP H R ER HR BB IBB SO HBP BK WP BF ERA+ FIP WHIP H9 HR9 BB9 SO9 34 8 5 .615 4.09 18 18 0 1 1 105.2 90 55 48 17 36 0 98 10 2 1 444 101 4.84 1.192 7.7 1.4 3.1 8.3 View Original Table

Generated 7/5/2023. Provided by Baseball-Reference.com Generated 7/5/2023.

Baseball Reference has him at a 0.3 WAR. FanGraphs 0.8.

Batters are hitting .228/.306/.408 against him.

He’s been great against RHB (.179/.246/.264) and lousy against LHB (.284/.373/.574). His splits weren’t that huge last year. Nor in his career, though he’s always had more trouble with lefties. You would think he and Pete Walker would have devised a plan to even that out by now.

By month:

April: 5.18 ERA.

May: 2.43 ERA.

June: 4.59 ERA.

He’s a lot of fun when he’s on, but far less fun to watch when he isn’t.