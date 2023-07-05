 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #87 GameThread: Jays @ White Sox

By Tom Dakers
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Game is Postponed until tomorrow. Doubleheader tomorrow starting at 5:00 Eastern.0

Game 2 of 3 with the White Sox. I’m hoping for much the same finish.

Jose Berrios gets the start. Lance Lynn for the White Sox, who has a 7.71 in his last six games. Hopefully, that won’t be any lower at the end of today.

Today’s lineups. Daulton Varsho gets the day off. He hasn’t had many this season.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS WHITE SOX
George Springer - RF Andrew Benintendi - LF
Bo Bichette - SS Tim Anderson - SS
Brandon Belt - DH Luis Robert - CF
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Eloy Jimenez - DH
Matt Chapman - 3B Andrew Vaughn - 1B
Whit Merrifield - LF Yasmani Grandal - C
Cavan Biggio - 2B Oscar Colas - RF
Danny Jansen - C Zach Remillard - 3B
Kevin Kiermaier - CF Elvis Andrus - 2B
Jose Berrios - RHP Lance Lynn - RHP

Poll

Will Berrios get a Quality Start today?

view results
  • 81%
    Yes
    (43 votes)
  • 18%
    No
    (10 votes)
53 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who homers today?

view results
  • 11%
    Springer
    (5 votes)
  • 9%
    Bichette
    (4 votes)
  • 4%
    Belt
    (2 votes)
  • 27%
    Guerrero
    (12 votes)
  • 6%
    Chapman
    (3 votes)
  • 0%
    Merrifield
    (0 votes)
  • 9%
    Biggio
    (4 votes)
  • 9%
    Jansen
    (4 votes)
  • 6%
    Kiermaier
    (3 votes)
  • 13%
    None of the above
    (6 votes)
43 votes total Vote Now

Poll

If the over/under on Jays runs today is 5 I’d take the

view results
  • 55%
    Over
    (22 votes)
  • 22%
    Under
    (9 votes)
  • 22%
    They will get five. The house wins.
    (9 votes)
40 votes total Vote Now

