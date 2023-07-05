Game #87 GameThread: Jays @ White Sox

Game is Postponed until tomorrow. Doubleheader tomorrow starting at 5:00 Eastern.0
Game 2 of 3 with the White Sox. I’m hoping for much the same finish.
Jose Berrios gets the start. Lance Lynn for the White Sox, who has a 7.71 in his last six games. Hopefully, that won’t be any lower at the end of today.
Today’s lineups. Daulton Varsho gets the day off. He hasn’t had many this season.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|WHITE SOX
|George Springer - RF
|Andrew Benintendi - LF
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Tim Anderson - SS
|Brandon Belt - DH
|Luis Robert - CF
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Eloy Jimenez - DH
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Andrew Vaughn - 1B
|Whit Merrifield - LF
|Yasmani Grandal - C
|Cavan Biggio - 2B
|Oscar Colas - RF
|Danny Jansen - C
|Zach Remillard - 3B
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Elvis Andrus - 2B
|Jose Berrios - RHP
|Lance Lynn - RHP
Poll
Will Berrios get a Quality Start today?
-
81%
Yes
-
18%
No
Poll
Who homers today?
-
11%
Springer
-
9%
Bichette
-
4%
Belt
-
27%
Guerrero
-
6%
Chapman
-
0%
Merrifield
-
9%
Biggio
-
9%
Jansen
-
6%
Kiermaier
-
13%
None of the above
Poll
If the over/under on Jays runs today is 5 I’d take the
-
55%
Over
-
22%
Under
-
22%
They will get five. The house wins.
