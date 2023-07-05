Game #87 GameThread: Jays @ White Sox

Game is Postponed until tomorrow. Doubleheader tomorrow starting at 5:00 Eastern.0

Game 2 of 3 with the White Sox. I’m hoping for much the same finish.

Jose Berrios gets the start. Lance Lynn for the White Sox, who has a 7.71 in his last six games. Hopefully, that won’t be any lower at the end of today.

Today’s lineups. Daulton Varsho gets the day off. He hasn’t had many this season.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS WHITE SOX George Springer - RF Andrew Benintendi - LF Bo Bichette - SS Tim Anderson - SS Brandon Belt - DH Luis Robert - CF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Eloy Jimenez - DH Matt Chapman - 3B Andrew Vaughn - 1B Whit Merrifield - LF Yasmani Grandal - C Cavan Biggio - 2B Oscar Colas - RF Danny Jansen - C Zach Remillard - 3B Kevin Kiermaier - CF Elvis Andrus - 2B Jose Berrios - RHP Lance Lynn - RHP

Poll Will Berrios get a Quality Start today? Yes

No vote view results 81% Yes (43 votes)

18% No (10 votes) 53 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who homers today? Springer

Bichette

Belt

Guerrero

Chapman

Merrifield

Biggio

Jansen

Kiermaier

None of the above vote view results 11% Springer (5 votes)

9% Bichette (4 votes)

4% Belt (2 votes)

27% Guerrero (12 votes)

6% Chapman (3 votes)

0% Merrifield (0 votes)

9% Biggio (4 votes)

9% Jansen (4 votes)

6% Kiermaier (3 votes)

13% None of the above (6 votes) 43 votes total Vote Now