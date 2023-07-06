Blue Jays mid-term report card: José Berríos

José Berríos came to us in trade from the Twins for Austin Martin and Simeon Woods Richardson.
I haven’t looked for a bit, Martin hasn’t played much this year. He’s had an elbow injury. Wood Richardson has pitched one game for the Twins and has had 12 starts in AAA with a 7.27 ERA. Last year he had a 2.77 ERA in AAA. I don’t know why he’s so much different this year.
Berríos was very good down the stretch in 2021 and not good last year. This year:
|Age
|W
|L
|W-L%
|ERA
|G
|GS
|GF
|CG
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|HBP
|BK
|WP
|ERA+
|FIP
|WHIP
|H9
|HR9
|BB9
|SO9
|29
|8
|6
|.571
|3.74
|17
|17
|0
|0
|101.0
|93
|45
|42
|13
|28
|95
|6
|1
|1
|110
|4.09
|1.198
|8.3
|1.2
|2.5
|8.5
Generated 7/6/2023.
Baseball Reference has him at a 1.0 WAR. FanGraphs 1.4 WAR.
He’s getting more ground balls and strikeouts this year.
By month:
April: 4.71.
May: 3.19.
June: 3.53.
He has more trouble with lefties (.785 OPS) than righties (.620). It’s been much the same his whole career.
53% of his starts have been Quality starts.
He’s 12th in AL in Innings pitched.
Poll
For the first half I’d give José Berríos an
-
9%
A
-
36%
B+
-
38%
B
-
12%
B-
-
1%
C+
-
0%
C
-
0%
C-
-
0%
D+
-
0%
D
-
0%
D-
-
0%
F
Loading comments...