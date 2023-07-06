Blue Jays mid-term report card: José Berríos

José Berríos came to us in trade from the Twins for Austin Martin and Simeon Woods Richardson.

I haven’t looked for a bit, Martin hasn’t played much this year. He’s had an elbow injury. Wood Richardson has pitched one game for the Twins and has had 12 starts in AAA with a 7.27 ERA. Last year he had a 2.77 ERA in AAA. I don’t know why he’s so much different this year.

Berríos was very good down the stretch in 2021 and not good last year. This year:

Standard Pitching Age W L W-L% ERA G GS GF CG IP H R ER HR BB SO HBP BK WP ERA+ FIP WHIP H9 HR9 BB9 SO9 29 8 6 .571 3.74 17 17 0 0 101.0 93 45 42 13 28 95 6 1 1 110 4.09 1.198 8.3 1.2 2.5 8.5 View Original Table

Baseball Reference has him at a 1.0 WAR. FanGraphs 1.4 WAR.

He’s getting more ground balls and strikeouts this year.

By month:

April: 4.71.

May: 3.19.

June: 3.53.

He has more trouble with lefties (.785 OPS) than righties (.620). It’s been much the same his whole career.

53% of his starts have been Quality starts.

He’s 12th in AL in Innings pitched.