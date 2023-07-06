GameThread Double-Header Game 1

Game One of Two today.
I’m running out, figuring to be back before the game, but if I’m not, this will do for a GameThread.
Jay Jackson has been added as the 27th man.
Lineups:
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|WHITE SOX
|George Springer - RF
|Andrew Benintendi - LF
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Tim Anderson - SS
|Brandon Belt - 1B
|Luis Robert - CF
|Vladimir Guerrero - DH
|Eloy Jimenez - DH
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Yasmani Grandal - C
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Gavin Sheets - 1B
|Cavan Biggio - 2B
|Oscar Colas - RF
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Zach Remillard - 3B
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Elvis Andrus - 2B
|Jose Berrios - RHP
|Lance Lynn - RHP
