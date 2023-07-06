 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GameThread Double-Header Game 1

By Tom Dakers
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Game One of Two today.

I’m running out, figuring to be back before the game, but if I’m not, this will do for a GameThread.

Jay Jackson has been added as the 27th man.

Lineups:

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS WHITE SOX
George Springer - RF Andrew Benintendi - LF
Bo Bichette - SS Tim Anderson - SS
Brandon Belt - 1B Luis Robert - CF
Vladimir Guerrero - DH Eloy Jimenez - DH
Matt Chapman - 3B Yasmani Grandal - C
Daulton Varsho - LF Gavin Sheets - 1B
Cavan Biggio - 2B Oscar Colas - RF
Alejandro Kirk - C Zach Remillard - 3B
Kevin Kiermaier - CF Elvis Andrus - 2B
Jose Berrios - RHP Lance Lynn - RHP

