Jays Win Game One of Double-Header

Blue Jays 6 White Sox 2 (11 innings)
What a great start from Jose Berrios. He threw 7 innings, allowing just 1 hit, with 1 walk and 6 strikeouts. He kept everything on the ground, 9 ground-outs and only 2 flyouts.
Unfortunately, we couldn’t score against Lance Lynn. Lynn also threw 7 innings of 1 hit and 1 walk ball, with 11 strikeouts.
We could until the 11th inning when we got six runs (even though we didn’t get many hard-hit balls. in the 11th, with Cavan Biggio starting on second:
- With one out, Danny Jansen singled on a slow grounder to third to put runners on the corners.
- George Springer singled to center, 1-0 Jays.
- Bo Bichette single, bring home one and putting runners on the corners. 2-0.
- Daulton Varsho put down a perfect bunt single. 3-0.
- Vladimir Guerrero singles. 4-0.
- Matt Chapman singles to load the bases.
- Whit Merrifield ground to second for a force at home.
- Cavan Biggio doubled to bring home 2, 6-0.
Our bullpen did great:
- Trevor Richards threw 2 innings, allowing 1 hit, with 4 strikeouts. He’s important to the bullpen.
- Jordan Romano pitched the 10th, starting with the winning run on second. They intentionally walked Luis Robert. then he got 2 strikeouts and a pop-up. Great job.
- With a 6-0 lead, Thomas Hatch started the 11th. He had trouble, giving up a double and a single, making it 6-2. A fly-out and a walk ended his day.
- Yimi Garcia came in with the tying run on deck. He finished the game with a force out and a line out.
Jays of the Day: Berrios (.439 WPA), Richards (.241), Romano (.135), and Jansent (.127, for his pinch-hit single). Honourable mention to Garcia.
The Other Award: Biggio (-.190, despite the two-run double in the 11th), and Chapman (-.159).
Game two has just started.
