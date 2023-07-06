Jays Win Game One of Double-Header

Blue Jays 6 White Sox 2 (11 innings)

What a great start from Jose Berrios. He threw 7 innings, allowing just 1 hit, with 1 walk and 6 strikeouts. He kept everything on the ground, 9 ground-outs and only 2 flyouts.

Unfortunately, we couldn’t score against Lance Lynn. Lynn also threw 7 innings of 1 hit and 1 walk ball, with 11 strikeouts.

We could until the 11th inning when we got six runs (even though we didn’t get many hard-hit balls. in the 11th, with Cavan Biggio starting on second:

With one out, Danny Jansen singled on a slow grounder to third to put runners on the corners.

George Springer singled to center, 1-0 Jays.

Bo Bichette single, bring home one and putting runners on the corners. 2-0.

Daulton Varsho put down a perfect bunt single. 3-0.

Vladimir Guerrero singles. 4-0.

Matt Chapman singles to load the bases.

Whit Merrifield ground to second for a force at home.

Cavan Biggio doubled to bring home 2, 6-0.

Our bullpen did great:

Trevor Richards threw 2 innings, allowing 1 hit, with 4 strikeouts. He’s important to the bullpen.

Jordan Romano pitched the 10th, starting with the winning run on second. They intentionally walked Luis Robert. then he got 2 strikeouts and a pop-up. Great job.

With a 6-0 lead, Thomas Hatch started the 11th. He had trouble, giving up a double and a single, making it 6-2. A fly-out and a walk ended his day.

Yimi Garcia came in with the tying run on deck. He finished the game with a force out and a line out.

Jays of the Day: Berrios (.439 WPA), Richards (.241), Romano (.135), and Jansent (.127, for his pinch-hit single). Honourable mention to Garcia.

The Other Award: Biggio (-.190, despite the two-run double in the 11th), and Chapman (-.159).

Game two has just started.