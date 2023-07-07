Friday Bantering: Manoah Activated, Jackson to Paternity List

Happy Friday.

Last night, when the Jays announced they were optioning Thomas Hatch, we knew someone else had to be removed from the active roster to make room for Alek Manoah. I thought it would be Jay Jackson, and they didn’t need to announce it since he was the 27th man for the doubleheader.

Since Jackson has been optioned three times this year, and there is a limit of five for a season, we didn’t think there was any chance that he would be staying with the team. Going straight back down after the doubleheader wouldn’t have cost an option.

But the Jays have placed Jackson on the Paternity list. So he almost has to come back and stay with the team after his time greeting his new child.

So I’m curious to see how the bullpen shakes out next week. Jackson looked good on Thursday. Cimber hasn’t been good this season. Cimber has some options left.

I guess we will see.

Tonight Alek Manoah makes his first start since his demotion to figure things out. He’s back long before I expected, likely long before anyone of us did.

The team knows better than I do, but I worry that a lousy outing tonight will erase the work that they have done to this point. Having him continue to pitch in the minors would help Alek cement in whatever changes have been made to his delivery.

I get that the team needs a fifth starter. It really can’t be Trevor Richards. He’s too important to the bullpen, especially as a guy who can give us multiple innings in a close game.

Anyway, make your predictions for Manoah’s start today in the comments. I’m guessing he’ll go five innings, allowing two runs.

Poll Tonight Manoah will pitch into the 3rd

4th

5th

6th

7th

8th vote view results 19% 3rd (41 votes)

21% 4th (45 votes)

32% 5th (69 votes)

20% 6th (44 votes)

1% 7th (4 votes)

5% 8th (11 votes) 214 votes total Vote Now

