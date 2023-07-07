 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #89 GameThread: Jays @ Tigers

By Tom Dakers
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

The Blue Jays start their last series before the All-Star break tonight with the first of three in Detroit.

The Jays announced some injury updates:

  • Adam Cimber isn’t throwing yet.
  • Chad Green will throw line BP tomorrow.
  • Hyun Jin Ryu has a rehab game planned for Sunday in the Florida State League.

As you know, Alek Manoah is starting tonight. I hope all goes well.

Looking through stats, the Tigers are at the top of the league in the fewest stolen bases allowed. But they aren’t above average in caught stealing percentage.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS TIGERS
George Springer - RF Zach McKinstry - 3B
Bo Bichette - SS Spencer Torkelson - 1B
Brandon Belt - DH Matt Vierling - CF
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Kerry Carpenter - RF
Matt Chapman - 3B Javier Baez - SS
Whit Merrifield - 2B Akil Baddoo - LF
Daulton Varsho - LF Miguel Cabrera - DH
Danny Jansen - C Andy Ibanez - 2B
Kevin Kiermaier - CF Jake Rogers - C
Alek Manoah - RHP Alex Faedo - RHP

