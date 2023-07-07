Blue Jays mid-term report card: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi was a free agent signing before the 2022 season. His 2022 season did not go well.

This year has been much, much better:

Standard Pitching Age W L ERA G GS GF CG IP H R ER HR BB IBB SO HBP BK WP BF ERA+ FIP WHIP H9 BB9 32 7 3 4.24 18 18 0 0 93.1 93 45 44 22 27 0 96 1 0 5 392 97 5.20 1.286 9.0 2.6 View Original Table

Generated 7/7/2023. Provided by Baseball-Reference.com Generated 7/7/2023.

Home runs are an issue.

Baseball Reference has him at a 0.5 WAR. FanGraphs 0.3.

April: 3.00 ERA.

May: 5.83 ERA.

June: 2.28 ERA.

May wasn’t good (July isn’t starting well either).

The big difference between this season is his walk this year is 6.9%, and last year, 12.8%.

He has one more season left on his contract, which is looking less like a sunk cost then it did a year ago.