Blue Jays mid-term report card: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi was a free agent signing before the 2022 season. His 2022 season did not go well.
This year has been much, much better:
|Age
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|GF
|CG
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|HBP
|BK
|WP
|BF
|ERA+
|FIP
|WHIP
|H9
|BB9
|32
|7
|3
|4.24
|18
|18
|0
|0
|93.1
|93
|45
|44
|22
|27
|0
|96
|1
|0
|5
|392
|97
|5.20
|1.286
|9.0
|2.6
Provided by Baseball-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 7/7/2023.
Home runs are an issue.
Baseball Reference has him at a 0.5 WAR. FanGraphs 0.3.
April: 3.00 ERA.
May: 5.83 ERA.
June: 2.28 ERA.
May wasn’t good (July isn’t starting well either).
The big difference between this season is his walk this year is 6.9%, and last year, 12.8%.
He has one more season left on his contract, which is looking less like a sunk cost then it did a year ago.
