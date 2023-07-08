Jays Roster Move: Springer to PL, Lukes Up

There is a baby boom in the Jays clubhouse.

George Springer is the latest to leave the team to be with his wife with a new baby coming into the world. Springer has been hitting terrific lately. In his last 16 games he’s hitting .328/.371/.641 with 5 home runs.

And his dance skills are improving too:

George Springer is feeling a certain way after watching Alek Manoah come back with 8 punchies through 6IP. pic.twitter.com/lfDb0DTaUU — BUCKaneer ‍☠️⚾️ (@GetUpBallGone) July 8, 2023

Nathan Lukes is up to take his roster spot.

It will be interesting to see what John does with his lineup. Who will take his spot at the top of the order? Just move everyone up a spot? Merrifield leading off? Kiermaier?

Why don’t we have a poll?

Poll Who would you put at the top of the order with Sprinter away? Bo Bichette

Whit Merrifield

Kevin Kiermaier

Vladimir Guerrero

Someone else? vote view results 21% Bo Bichette (47 votes)

53% Whit Merrifield (118 votes)

21% Kevin Kiermaier (48 votes)

0% Vladimir Guerrero (2 votes)

2% Someone else? (5 votes) 220 votes total Vote Now

Why can’t all former players be this honest?

Alan Trammell about Baseball today:



"Let's be honest...in all the sports, they're bigger, stronger, faster...overall they're better." pic.twitter.com/gZ7wFK7V08 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 8, 2023

Remember it is a 1:00 Eastern start today. Which is a nice thing, because a friend is having drinks for his birthday this afternoon and I’ll be able to watch the game first and then go and drink to celebrate his birthday and the win.