Jays Roster Move: Springer to PL, Lukes Up

By Tom Dakers
MLB: Game One-Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

There is a baby boom in the Jays clubhouse.

George Springer is the latest to leave the team to be with his wife with a new baby coming into the world. Springer has been hitting terrific lately. In his last 16 games he’s hitting .328/.371/.641 with 5 home runs.

And his dance skills are improving too:

Nathan Lukes is up to take his roster spot.

It will be interesting to see what John does with his lineup. Who will take his spot at the top of the order? Just move everyone up a spot? Merrifield leading off? Kiermaier?

Why don’t we have a poll?

Poll

Who would you put at the top of the order with Sprinter away?

view results
  • 21%
    Bo Bichette
    (47 votes)
  • 53%
    Whit Merrifield
    (118 votes)
  • 21%
    Kevin Kiermaier
    (48 votes)
  • 0%
    Vladimir Guerrero
    (2 votes)
  • 2%
    Someone else?
    (5 votes)
220 votes total Vote Now

Why can’t all former players be this honest?

Remember it is a 1:00 Eastern start today. Which is a nice thing, because a friend is having drinks for his birthday this afternoon and I’ll be able to watch the game first and then go and drink to celebrate his birthday and the win.

