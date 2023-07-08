Game #90 GameThread: Jays @ Tigers

It looks like the game will be delayed—stupid ballparks without roofs.

The lineup that will try to score for Kevin Gausman (presuming the game happens). They moved everyone up a spot to fill in for Springer. I’m not a fan of Biggio fifth, but if you look at his last 8 games, he’s hit .296/.321/.519.

A former Jays prospect Jake Marisnick plays for the Tigers. I was a fan. I thought he would be a great 4th outfield. He’s played in the majors for the last 11 seasons, or parts of the last 11 seasons, and has played 872 games.

I hope they get the game going soon, I’m running out to have beers to celebrate a friend’s birthday this afternoon. But then, there will be tvs.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS TIGERS Bo Bichette - SS Zach McKinstry - 3B Brandon Belt - DH Riley Greene - DH Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Spencer Torkelson - 1B Matt Chapman - 3B Kerry Carpenter - RF Cavan Biggio - RF Matt Vierling - LF Whit Merrifield - 2B Javier Baez - SS Daulton Varsho - LF Eric Haase - C Alejandro Kirk - C Zack Short - 2B Kevin Kiermaier - CF Jake Marisnick - CF Kevin Gausman - RHP Matt Manning - RHP

Poll We the Jays score for Gausman, if the over/under is 5 runs I’d take the Over

Poll Will Biggio get a hit today? Yes

