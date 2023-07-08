Game #90 GameThread: Jays @ Tigers

It looks like the game will be delayed—stupid ballparks without roofs.
The lineup that will try to score for Kevin Gausman (presuming the game happens). They moved everyone up a spot to fill in for Springer. I’m not a fan of Biggio fifth, but if you look at his last 8 games, he’s hit .296/.321/.519.
A former Jays prospect Jake Marisnick plays for the Tigers. I was a fan. I thought he would be a great 4th outfield. He’s played in the majors for the last 11 seasons, or parts of the last 11 seasons, and has played 872 games.
I hope they get the game going soon, I’m running out to have beers to celebrate a friend’s birthday this afternoon. But then, there will be tvs.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|TIGERS
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Zach McKinstry - 3B
|Brandon Belt - DH
|Riley Greene - DH
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Spencer Torkelson - 1B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Kerry Carpenter - RF
|Cavan Biggio - RF
|Matt Vierling - LF
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|Javier Baez - SS
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Eric Haase - C
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Zack Short - 2B
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Jake Marisnick - CF
|Kevin Gausman - RHP
|Matt Manning - RHP
Poll
We the Jays score for Gausman, if the over/under is 5 runs I’d take the
-
51%
Over
-
48%
Under
Poll
Will Biggio get a hit today?
-
76%
Yes
-
23%
No
Poll
If the before/after start time is 2:00 Eastern, I’d say the game will start
-
15%
Before
-
85%
After
