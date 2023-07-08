 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #90 GameThread: Jays @ Tigers

By Tom Dakers
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Detroit Tigers David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

It looks like the game will be delayed—stupid ballparks without roofs.

The lineup that will try to score for Kevin Gausman (presuming the game happens). They moved everyone up a spot to fill in for Springer. I’m not a fan of Biggio fifth, but if you look at his last 8 games, he’s hit .296/.321/.519.

A former Jays prospect Jake Marisnick plays for the Tigers. I was a fan. I thought he would be a great 4th outfield. He’s played in the majors for the last 11 seasons, or parts of the last 11 seasons, and has played 872 games.

I hope they get the game going soon, I’m running out to have beers to celebrate a friend’s birthday this afternoon. But then, there will be tvs.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS TIGERS
Bo Bichette - SS Zach McKinstry - 3B
Brandon Belt - DH Riley Greene - DH
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Spencer Torkelson - 1B
Matt Chapman - 3B Kerry Carpenter - RF
Cavan Biggio - RF Matt Vierling - LF
Whit Merrifield - 2B Javier Baez - SS
Daulton Varsho - LF Eric Haase - C
Alejandro Kirk - C Zack Short - 2B
Kevin Kiermaier - CF Jake Marisnick - CF
Kevin Gausman - RHP Matt Manning - RHP

Poll

We the Jays score for Gausman, if the over/under is 5 runs I’d take the

view results
  • 51%
    Over
    (19 votes)
  • 48%
    Under
    (18 votes)
37 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will Biggio get a hit today?

view results
  • 76%
    Yes
    (29 votes)
  • 23%
    No
    (9 votes)
38 votes total Vote Now

Poll

If the before/after start time is 2:00 Eastern, I’d say the game will start

view results
  • 15%
    Before
    (6 votes)
  • 85%
    After
    (34 votes)
40 votes total Vote Now

