Game #91 GameThread: Jays @ Tigers

Every time I think we’ve hit rock bottom, we dig deeper.

It isn’t like there weren’t some hard-hit balls:

Bo had a line drive hit at 105.2 mph, with a .750 expected Batting Average, into a glove.

Varsho had a grounder hit at 103.0, with a .280 xBA.

Kirk lined one at 101.7, .500 xBA.

Chapman ground out at 100.9, .510 xBA

Varsho had a 98.0 ground out, .480 xBA

But then there was a ton of weak contact too.

I will be away from the computer until game time, and they don’t have the lineups up yet. Someone could add them to the comments.

Maybe we could get a hit today?

Go Jays Go.