Game #91 GameThread: Jays @ Tigers

Every time I think we’ve hit rock bottom, we dig deeper.
It isn’t like there weren’t some hard-hit balls:
- Bo had a line drive hit at 105.2 mph, with a .750 expected Batting Average, into a glove.
- Varsho had a grounder hit at 103.0, with a .280 xBA.
- Kirk lined one at 101.7, .500 xBA.
- Chapman ground out at 100.9, .510 xBA
- Varsho had a 98.0 ground out, .480 xBA
But then there was a ton of weak contact too.
I will be away from the computer until game time, and they don’t have the lineups up yet. Someone could add them to the comments.
Maybe we could get a hit today?
Go Jays Go.
