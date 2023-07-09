Late Comeback Win for Blue Jays

Blue Jays 4 Tigers 3 (10 innings)

An amazing win.

Baseball is weird.

Friday, the Jays scored 12 runs, and that, along with the four-game winning streak the team was on, had us hoping that they were finally getting it going on offense.

Then, yesterday they got no hit.

And today, they got three hits going into the ninth inning and five hits in all. Without Danny Jansen’s home run, with two out in the ninth, we would have lost the series to the Tigers.

I thought that if they were going to get back in the game in the ninth, it would have to be Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero, our first two batters of the inning, would have to do it. But Bo struck out (0 for 4 with 2 strikeouts today), and Vlad ground out (0 for 3 with a walk).

But then Matt Chapman took a walk, and Danny Jansen homered, tying up the game. 0

Our other run came in the seventh. Chapman started the inning with a triple and scored on an Alejandro Kirk groundout.

Chris Bassitt had a rough start. He went 4 innings, giving up 9 hits, with no walks and 4 strikeouts. He pitched into trouble every inning and was lucky to get out of there with just 3 earned against.

Trevor Richards pitched the fifth and got the first two outs of the sixth.

Tim Mayza got the last out of the sixth and the first two outs of the seventh.

Erik Swanson got the last out of the seventh and pitched the eighth.

Yimi Garcia pitched a quick ninth, getting us to extra innings.

Extras:

Top of the tenth. Alejandro Kirk on second.

Daulton Varsho ground out to second, but the Tigers got a 4-5 out with Kirk running.

But Nathan Lukes followed with a double into the left field corner, and Varsho scored from first base. Amazing.

Kevin Kiermaier ground out to first, Lukes to third.

Whit Merrifield ground out 4-1.

Bottom of the tenth. Jordan Romano in to pitch. Zack Short at second. A tough spot for a pitcher.

Riley Greene went to a full count before a ground ball back to Romano. The runner wouldn’t move to third.

Spencer Torkelson struck out on a check swing. A very iffy call, but the first base ump called a few very close check swings strikes. He was in a hurry to start his All-Star break.

Matt Vierling ground out 4-3. That is save #26 for Romano, leading the league.

A very surprising win for the Jays.

Jays of the Day: Nathan Lukes (.358 WPA), Danny Jansen (.242), Jordan Romano (.191), and Yimi Garcia (.132). I’ll give honourable mention to Richards, Mayze and Swanson. And let's give an honourable mention to Vlad for the terrific defensive play in the fifth, knocking down a ground ball going down the line and making the play at first base, saving two runs.

Other Award: Chris Bassitt (-.160), Kevin Kiermaier (-.182, 0 for 4 with a k), and Bo Bichette (-.143, 0 for 4, 2 k).

That’s the end of the first half of the season. The Jays don’t play until Friday when the Diamondbacks come to town. Currently, the Jays are tied for the second Wild Card spot, with the Astros a half-game up on the Yankees.