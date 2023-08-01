Trade Deadline Open Thread

Let’s do this again. Teams have until 6:00 PM Eastern to make trades.

Bo Bichette’s injury in last night’s game adds a wrinkle to the Jays' deadline hunting. The team is saying ‘knee discomfort’ at the moment. If that’s all it is, we are very lucky, but I’d imagine there will be some imaging going on today and some talking with the doctors and trainers.

And, of course, they might not be telling us the whole truth until after the deadline passes. But we’ll be watching to see if Addison Barger, or Orelvis Martinez, or Ernie Clement heads to Toronto.

Beyond Bo, the team still will be looking for a right-handed batter. They, among others, have been talking to the Mariners about Teoscar Hernandez (.238/.288/.406, while leading the league in strikeouts), but his numbers against lefties is better (.303/.323/.573). He’s not having the best seasons, but the team knows how he fits in with the guys in the clubhouse. But then there are several teams talking about him, maybe they will drive up the price beyond what the Jays would want to pay.

Anyway, use the thread to discuss any rumours that interest you.