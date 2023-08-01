Jays Trade for Paul DeJong

The Blue Jays have traded for Paul DeJong from the Cardinals (which likely means we will be without Bo Bichette for a while).

DeJong is hitting .233/.297/.412 with 13 home runs in 81 games. He has hit lefties fairly well, .266/.368/.453.

FanGraphs has him at a -3.0 UZR per 150 this season, but in the past, he’s been above average with the glove (6.9 UZR/150 career).

I’m not sure if he is an upgrade on Espinal or not. He turns 30 tomorrow.

Matt Swanson, a RHP, is going to the Cards. He’s 24 and has split time between Dunedin and Vancouver this season. He was promoted to New Hampshire yesterday In 32.1 relief innings, he has a 1.11 ERA with 11 walks and 39 strikeouts. He’s old for the levels he’s played. I don’t see him as a prospect, but who knows?

Jordan Luplow has been DFAed to make room for DeJong.