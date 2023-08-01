No Structural Damage for Bichette

So there is good news. Last night’s MRI showed no ‘significant’ structural damage, he’s day-to-day at the moment.

That word ‘significant’ can cover a lot, but it sounds like he won’t be out long. Of course, no injury is insignificant when it happens to you.

Per Schneider, #BlueJays SS Bo Bichette had an MRI last night. Revealed no significant structural damage, just inflammation. DTD for now — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) August 1, 2023

Ernie Clement is in Toronto on the taxi squad for now. There is still move needed to get Hyun Jin Ryu onto the roster.

An hour and 45 minutes before the deadline hits.