Game #107 GameThread: Orioles @ Jays

By Tom Dakers
MLB: JUL 07 Blue Jays at Tigers Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Deadline has come and gone and the Jays didn’t get the right-handed bat they were looking for, which isn’t good, but then they didn’t get rid of any of their top prospects either.

There are roster moves:

  • Hyun Jin Ryu is activated from the 60-day IL.
  • Ernie Clement is called up (DeJong hasn’t arrived)
  • Bowden Francis has been optioned.
  • Otto Lopez is recalled and put on the 60-day IL.

The Bo-less lineup:

Today's Lineups

ORIOLES BLUE JAYS
Adley Rutschman - C Whit Merrifield - 2B
Ryan Mountcastle - 1B Brandon Belt - DH
Anthony Santander - RF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Austin Hays - LF George Springer - RF
Gunnar Henderson - DH Matt Chapman - 3B
Jordan Westburg - 2B Danny Jansen - C
Ramon Urias - 3B Daulton Varsho - LF
Ryan McKenna - CF Santiago Espinal - SS
Jorge Mateo - SS Kevin Kiermaier - CF
Kyle Bradish - RHP Hyun Jin Ryu - LHP

Poll

Ryu will pitch into the

Poll

Will Springer drive in a run?

Poll

Will we get a hit from the bottom 3 of the order?

