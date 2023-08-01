Game #107 GameThread: Orioles @ Jays

The Deadline has come and gone and the Jays didn’t get the right-handed bat they were looking for, which isn’t good, but then they didn’t get rid of any of their top prospects either.

There are roster moves:

Hyun Jin Ryu is activated from the 60-day IL.

Ernie Clement is called up (DeJong hasn’t arrived)

Bowden Francis has been optioned.

Otto Lopez is recalled and put on the 60-day IL.

The Bo-less lineup:

Today's Lineups ORIOLES BLUE JAYS Adley Rutschman - C Whit Merrifield - 2B Ryan Mountcastle - 1B Brandon Belt - DH Anthony Santander - RF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Austin Hays - LF George Springer - RF Gunnar Henderson - DH Matt Chapman - 3B Jordan Westburg - 2B Danny Jansen - C Ramon Urias - 3B Daulton Varsho - LF Ryan McKenna - CF Santiago Espinal - SS Jorge Mateo - SS Kevin Kiermaier - CF Kyle Bradish - RHP Hyun Jin Ryu - LHP

Poll Ryu will pitch into the 3rd

4th

5th

6th

7th

8th vote view results 2% 3rd (1 vote)

26% 4th (11 votes)

52% 5th (22 votes)

14% 6th (6 votes)

2% 7th (1 vote)

2% 8th (1 vote) 42 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will Springer drive in a run? Yes

No vote view results 45% Yes (17 votes)

54% No (20 votes) 37 votes total Vote Now