Game #107 GameThread: Orioles @ Jays

The Deadline has come and gone and the Jays didn’t get the right-handed bat they were looking for, which isn’t good, but then they didn’t get rid of any of their top prospects either.
There are roster moves:
- Hyun Jin Ryu is activated from the 60-day IL.
- Ernie Clement is called up (DeJong hasn’t arrived)
- Bowden Francis has been optioned.
- Otto Lopez is recalled and put on the 60-day IL.
The Bo-less lineup:
Today's Lineups
|ORIOLES
|BLUE JAYS
|Adley Rutschman - C
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|Ryan Mountcastle - 1B
|Brandon Belt - DH
|Anthony Santander - RF
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Austin Hays - LF
|George Springer - RF
|Gunnar Henderson - DH
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Jordan Westburg - 2B
|Danny Jansen - C
|Ramon Urias - 3B
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Ryan McKenna - CF
|Santiago Espinal - SS
|Jorge Mateo - SS
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Kyle Bradish - RHP
|Hyun Jin Ryu - LHP
Poll
Ryu will pitch into the
-
2%
3rd
-
26%
4th
-
52%
5th
-
14%
6th
-
2%
7th
-
2%
8th
Poll
Will Springer drive in a run?
-
45%
Yes
-
54%
No
Poll
Will we get a hit from the bottom 3 of the order?
-
88%
Yes
-
11%
No
Loading comments...