Thursday Bantering: More on Last Night’s Game

And injury updates

By Tom Dakers
Toronto Blue Jays v Cleveland Guardians Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Let’s put a reminder that it is a day game today. 1:00 Eastern start.

The Jays have a 75.3% chance of making the playoffs now.

That was an interesting game last night. 1-0 games are rare. Back-to-back 1-0 games are very rare. The Jays have never played back-to-back 1-0 games before, with each team winning one. A Baseball Reference search shows it happening only 148 games (since 1900).

But Jays, if it is okay with you, we could score more runs today and win by a dozen or so.

That pickoff at second base was rather amazing. I often say I hate pickoff attempts at second, because they, far more often being errors than outs.

And there is this:

And this:

Which goes along with this:

And:

There are bits of injury news:

  • Hyun Jin Ryu will throw a side session today. All goes well. He’ll make his next start.
  • Bo Bichette has been doing gentle running and hitting in the batting cage. He won’t be back until he can run the bases full out.
  • Jordan Romano threw 33 pitches yesterday and felt fine. He could be activated tomorrow, or they could have him do a short rehab assignment.

Today’s lineup. There are some notable changes. Nathan Lukes gets the start in CF. And Santiago Espinal plays short.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS GUARDIANS
Whit Merrifield - LF Brayan Rocchio - 3B
Brandon Belt - 1B Andres Gimenez - 2B
Vladimir Guerrero - DH Jose Ramirez - DH
George Springer - RF Kole Calhoun - 1B
Matt Chapman - 3B Ramon Laureano - RF
Danny Jansen - C Will Brennan - LF
Davis Schneider - 2B Bo Naylor - C
Nathan Lukes - CF Myles Straw - CF
Santiago Espinal - SS Jose Tena - SS
Alek Manoah - RHP Noah Syndergaard - RHP

