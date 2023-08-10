Thursday Bantering: More on Last Night’s Game

Let’s put a reminder that it is a day game today. 1:00 Eastern start.
The Jays have a 75.3% chance of making the playoffs now.
That was an interesting game last night. 1-0 games are rare. Back-to-back 1-0 games are very rare. The Jays have never played back-to-back 1-0 games before, with each team winning one. A Baseball Reference search shows it happening only 148 games (since 1900).
But Jays, if it is okay with you, we could score more runs today and win by a dozen or so.
That pickoff at second base was rather amazing. I often say I hate pickoff attempts at second, because they, far more often being errors than outs.
And there is this:
#BlueJays win a game 1-0 off a solo HR in the 1st inning for the second time in franchise history.— Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) August 10, 2023
The only other time was September 23, 2010 when Jose Bautista hit his 50th HR of the season in the 1st inning off of Felix Hernandez.#NextLevel pic.twitter.com/KyqMdTyKZP
And this:
#BlueJays Kevin Gausman pitched 7.0 shutout innings, allowing 4 Hits, 0 BB & 6 K.— Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) August 10, 2023
That was his 7th game with 6+ IP and 0 ER allowed this season, tying Chris Bassitt for the most in the Majors.#NextLevel
Which goes along with this:
Most starts allowing 0 earned runs in 6+ IP this season— Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) August 10, 2023
Blue Jays 21
Padres 19
Guardians 16
Mariners 16#NextLevel pic.twitter.com/8rITkUAenk
And:
Games allowing 1 or 0 earned runs:— James G (@james_in_to) August 10, 2023
TOR: 36
TBR: 29
SEA: 26
There are bits of injury news:
- Hyun Jin Ryu will throw a side session today. All goes well. He’ll make his next start.
- Bo Bichette has been doing gentle running and hitting in the batting cage. He won’t be back until he can run the bases full out.
- Jordan Romano threw 33 pitches yesterday and felt fine. He could be activated tomorrow, or they could have him do a short rehab assignment.
Today’s lineup. There are some notable changes. Nathan Lukes gets the start in CF. And Santiago Espinal plays short.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|GUARDIANS
|Whit Merrifield - LF
|Brayan Rocchio - 3B
|Brandon Belt - 1B
|Andres Gimenez - 2B
|Vladimir Guerrero - DH
|Jose Ramirez - DH
|George Springer - RF
|Kole Calhoun - 1B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Ramon Laureano - RF
|Danny Jansen - C
|Will Brennan - LF
|Davis Schneider - 2B
|Bo Naylor - C
|Nathan Lukes - CF
|Myles Straw - CF
|Santiago Espinal - SS
|Jose Tena - SS
|Alek Manoah - RHP
|Noah Syndergaard - RHP
Loading comments...