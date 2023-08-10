Thursday Bantering: More on Last Night’s Game

Let’s put a reminder that it is a day game today. 1:00 Eastern start.

The Jays have a 75.3% chance of making the playoffs now.

That was an interesting game last night. 1-0 games are rare. Back-to-back 1-0 games are very rare. The Jays have never played back-to-back 1-0 games before, with each team winning one. A Baseball Reference search shows it happening only 148 games (since 1900).

But Jays, if it is okay with you, we could score more runs today and win by a dozen or so.

That pickoff at second base was rather amazing. I often say I hate pickoff attempts at second, because they, far more often being errors than outs.

And there is this:

#BlueJays win a game 1-0 off a solo HR in the 1st inning for the second time in franchise history.



The only other time was September 23, 2010 when Jose Bautista hit his 50th HR of the season in the 1st inning off of Felix Hernandez.#NextLevel pic.twitter.com/KyqMdTyKZP — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) August 10, 2023

And this:

#BlueJays Kevin Gausman pitched 7.0 shutout innings, allowing 4 Hits, 0 BB & 6 K.



That was his 7th game with 6+ IP and 0 ER allowed this season, tying Chris Bassitt for the most in the Majors.#NextLevel — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) August 10, 2023

Which goes along with this:

Most starts allowing 0 earned runs in 6+ IP this season



Blue Jays 21

Padres 19

Guardians 16

Mariners 16#NextLevel pic.twitter.com/8rITkUAenk — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) August 10, 2023

And:

Games allowing 1 or 0 earned runs:

TOR: 36

TBR: 29

SEA: 26 — James G (@james_in_to) August 10, 2023

There are bits of injury news:

Hyun Jin Ryu will throw a side session today. All goes well. He’ll make his next start.

Bo Bichette has been doing gentle running and hitting in the batting cage. He won’t be back until he can run the bases full out.

Jordan Romano threw 33 pitches yesterday and felt fine. He could be activated tomorrow, or they could have him do a short rehab assignment.

Today’s lineup. There are some notable changes. Nathan Lukes gets the start in CF. And Santiago Espinal plays short.