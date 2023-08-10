Game #117 GameThread: Jays @ Guardians

An early game today. I should be looking ahead, I have something going on this afternoon, but I’ll get to watch most of it.

We have a different-looking lineup today:

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS GUARDIANS Whit Merrifield - LF Brayan Rocchio - 3B Brandon Belt - 1B Andres Gimenez - 2B Vladimir Guerrero - DH Jose Ramirez - DH George Springer - RF Kole Calhoun - 1B Matt Chapman - 3B Ramon Laureano - RF Danny Jansen - C Will Brennan - LF Davis Schneider - 2B Bo Naylor - C Nathan Lukes - CF Myles Straw - CF Santiago Espinal - SS Jose Tena - SS Alek Manoah - RHP Noah Syndergaard - RHP

Poll Will one or both teams score today? Both teams will score

Only the Jays will score

Only the Guardians will score

Neither will score today, the game will go into extra innings and no one will score until tomorrow. vote view results 85% Both teams will score (34 votes)

10% Only the Jays will score (4 votes)

2% Only the Guardians will score (1 vote)

2% Neither will score today, the game will go into extra innings and no one will score until tomorrow. (1 vote) 40 votes total Vote Now

Poll Alek Manoah will pitch into the 5th

6th

7th

8th

9th vote view results 55% 5th (24 votes)

34% 6th (15 votes)

6% 7th (3 votes)

0% 8th (0 votes)

2% 9th (1 vote) 43 votes total Vote Now