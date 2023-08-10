 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #117 GameThread: Jays @ Guardians

By Tom Dakers
Toronto Blue Jays v Cleveland Guardians Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

An early game today. I should be looking ahead, I have something going on this afternoon, but I’ll get to watch most of it.

We have a different-looking lineup today:

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS GUARDIANS
Whit Merrifield - LF Brayan Rocchio - 3B
Brandon Belt - 1B Andres Gimenez - 2B
Vladimir Guerrero - DH Jose Ramirez - DH
George Springer - RF Kole Calhoun - 1B
Matt Chapman - 3B Ramon Laureano - RF
Danny Jansen - C Will Brennan - LF
Davis Schneider - 2B Bo Naylor - C
Nathan Lukes - CF Myles Straw - CF
Santiago Espinal - SS Jose Tena - SS
Alek Manoah - RHP Noah Syndergaard - RHP

Poll

Will one or both teams score today?

view results
  • 85%
    Both teams will score
    (34 votes)
  • 10%
    Only the Jays will score
    (4 votes)
  • 2%
    Only the Guardians will score
    (1 vote)
  • 2%
    Neither will score today, the game will go into extra innings and no one will score until tomorrow.
    (1 vote)
40 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Alek Manoah will pitch into the

view results
  • 55%
    5th
    (24 votes)
  • 34%
    6th
    (15 votes)
  • 6%
    7th
    (3 votes)
  • 0%
    8th
    (0 votes)
  • 2%
    9th
    (1 vote)
43 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will Davis Schneider end his hitless streak today?

view results
  • 73%
    Yes
    (34 votes)
  • 26%
    No
    (12 votes)
46 votes total Vote Now

