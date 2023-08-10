Game #117 GameThread: Jays @ Guardians

An early game today. I should be looking ahead, I have something going on this afternoon, but I’ll get to watch most of it.
We have a different-looking lineup today:
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|GUARDIANS
|Whit Merrifield - LF
|Brayan Rocchio - 3B
|Brandon Belt - 1B
|Andres Gimenez - 2B
|Vladimir Guerrero - DH
|Jose Ramirez - DH
|George Springer - RF
|Kole Calhoun - 1B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Ramon Laureano - RF
|Danny Jansen - C
|Will Brennan - LF
|Davis Schneider - 2B
|Bo Naylor - C
|Nathan Lukes - CF
|Myles Straw - CF
|Santiago Espinal - SS
|Jose Tena - SS
|Alek Manoah - RHP
|Noah Syndergaard - RHP
Poll
Will one or both teams score today?
-
85%
Both teams will score
-
10%
Only the Jays will score
-
2%
Only the Guardians will score
-
2%
Neither will score today, the game will go into extra innings and no one will score until tomorrow.
Poll
Alek Manoah will pitch into the
-
55%
5th
-
34%
6th
-
6%
7th
-
0%
8th
-
2%
9th
Poll
Will Davis Schneider end his hitless streak today?
-
73%
Yes
-
26%
No
