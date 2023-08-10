Jays lose to Guardians

Blue Jays 3 Guardians 4

Another one-run game.

Another game where we should have scored more. How can you have 10 hits, be 5 for 13 with RISP and only score 3 runs?

Alek Manoah wasn’t great. He had good moments. 6 strikeouts in 4 innings sound good. 3 walks in 4 innings don’t sound good. Nor does the 4 runs. He gave up a couple of runs in the second inning, giving up a couple of walks and then a two-out single and double. It could have been worse. And two in the fifth, giving up doubles to the first two batters. Then John Schneider pulled him.

Genesis Cabrera came in and allowed the inherited run to score.

After that Bowden Francis, Tim Mayza and Yimi Garcia each pitched a scoreless inning.

Once again, we didn’t score enough. We got:

One in the second: Danny Jansen walked, and singles by Nathan Lukes and Santiago Espinal scored him.

Two in the seventh: Cavan Biggio started things off with a single. A wild pitch and a balk moved him to third. Whit Merrifield doubled him home, and Brandon Belt singled home Whit. After a walk to Vlad Guerrero, George Springer struck out on a pitch that looked below the strike zone. Both Springer and John Schneider were tossed for arguing. Matt Chapman singled to load the bases, but Alejandro Kirk popped out, and Davis Schneider struck out.

We didn’t get a baserunner on the eighth and ninth.

Merrifield and Springer had 2 hits each. Every other starter had a hit except David Schneider (who had a walk) and Jansen (who walked and was hit by a pitch on the right wrist). Jansen ended up coming out of the game. Apparently, X-rays were negative, but I expect he’ll miss a game or two.

Schneiders's batting average has “dropped” to .409.

No one got the number for a JoD.

Other Award: Manoah (-.185), Schneider (-.162), and Kirk (-.142).

Tomorrow night the Cubs come to town. Jose Berrios (9-7, 3.38) starts for the Jays. Javier Assad (1-2, 3.35) makes his 3rd start after 20 relief appearances.