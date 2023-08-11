 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #118 GameThread: Cubs @ Jays

By Tom Dakers
Chicago Cubs v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

This is another of those @#$#%%# Apple TV games.

I had a long day of tennis. I play every Friday morning 8:00 to 10:00. This week, I’ve been doing a tennis ‘train and play’ thing from 1:00 to 3:00. Well, it seems four hours of tennis is at the top end of what I can handle in a day. I’m going to spend all of tomorrow sitting.

If you missed it, I had some questions for Al Yellon of Bleed Cubbie Blue today. And he had a few words from me about our Blue Jays in his series preview.

And if we are lucky, we’ll see Hagen Danner pitch sometime in this series. I’m looking forward to that.

And:

Lineups:

Today's Lineups

CUBS BLUE JAYS
Mike Tauchman - CF Whit Merrifield - LF
Nico Hoerner - 2B Brandon Belt - DH
Ian Happ - LF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Cody Bellinger - 1B George Springer - RF
Dansby Swanson - SS Cavan Biggio - 2B
Christopher Morel - DH Matt Chapman - 3B
Jeimer Candelario - 3B Alejandro Kirk - C
Seiya Suzuki - RF Daulton Varsho - CF
Yan Gomes - C Paul DeJong - SS
Javier Assad - RHP Jose Berrios - RHP

Poll

How many games will the Jays win this series?

