Game #118 GameThread: Cubs @ Jays

This is another of those @#$#%%# Apple TV games.
I had a long day of tennis. I play every Friday morning 8:00 to 10:00. This week, I’ve been doing a tennis ‘train and play’ thing from 1:00 to 3:00. Well, it seems four hours of tennis is at the top end of what I can handle in a day. I’m going to spend all of tomorrow sitting.
If you missed it, I had some questions for Al Yellon of Bleed Cubbie Blue today. And he had a few words from me about our Blue Jays in his series preview.
And if we are lucky, we’ll see Hagen Danner pitch sometime in this series. I’m looking forward to that.
Danny Jansen is available off the bench tonight after taking pitch off the hand yesterday in Cleveland.— Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) August 11, 2023
"He's duct-taped together in there somewhere," John Schneider said, calling Jansen a "blue-collar Wisconsinite". #BlueJays
And:
#BlueJays No. 1 prospect Ricky Tiedemann is back in Double-A tonight, making his first start with the Fisher Cats since May 4.— Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) August 11, 2023
Lineups:
Today's Lineups
|CUBS
|BLUE JAYS
|Mike Tauchman - CF
|Whit Merrifield - LF
|Nico Hoerner - 2B
|Brandon Belt - DH
|Ian Happ - LF
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Cody Bellinger - 1B
|George Springer - RF
|Dansby Swanson - SS
|Cavan Biggio - 2B
|Christopher Morel - DH
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Jeimer Candelario - 3B
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Seiya Suzuki - RF
|Daulton Varsho - CF
|Yan Gomes - C
|Paul DeJong - SS
|Javier Assad - RHP
|Jose Berrios - RHP
Poll
How many games will the Jays win this series?
-
27%
3
-
27%
2
-
31%
1
-
13%
0
Poll
Berrios will pitch into the
-
30%
4th
-
13%
5th
-
20%
6th
-
26%
7th
-
6%
8th
-
3%
9th
Poll
If the over/under for Jays runs is 4 I’d take the
-
41%
Over
-
58%
Under
