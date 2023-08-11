Jays Play Lousy, And Hagen Danner Was Injured

Cubs 6 Jays 2

Even in bad games, there are good moments. Whit Merrifield made a fantastic catch at the wall in left, saving two runs.

And Vlad started a 3-6-1 double play in the sixth. A very nice play, cutting off a grounder, a long way off first and making a strong throw to second base.

Paul DeJong made a play on a ball hit to his right and made a laser of a throw to first. I don’t think Bo could have made that play.

Next play Matt Chapman made a similar nice play, and in the eighth, he made a nice play starting a 5-4-3 double play,

And Bowden Francis had a very good outing, going 3.2 hitless innings with 3 strikeouts.

Hagen Danner pitched, got an out and then, during the next at-bat, grabbed at his back after a pitch. He came out of the game. I don’t want to guess the injury, but I hope it isn’t serious.

Jay Jackson got the last two outs of the eighth.

And, well, that might have been the only good moments.

Jose Berrios wasn’t good. He gave up a couple of home runs in the first inning, putting the team down 3-0 before they hit. And then 3 more runs in the fourth inning, helped along by an error by Vladimir Guerrero, who had a throw from Paul DeJong bounce off his glove. Instead of one out and no one on, it was no outs and a player on first. After that, Jose gave up 3 hits bringing in 3 runs, only 1 earned.

We did almost nothing on offense.

We got a run in the fourth. Cavan Biggio hit a one-out single, moved to second on a George Springer ground out, and scored on an Alejandro Kirk single.

And Brandon Belt homered in the eighth.

In total, 5 hits (and 2 walks). No Jays have had more than one hit.

No one had the number for a JoD, but let’s give one to Bowden Francis.

The Other Award: Only Berrios had the number (-.320), but the entire lineup, minus maybe Belt and Biggio, all deserve one.

Tomorrow we have a 3:00 Eastern game. Justin Steele (13-3, 2.68) goes against Chris Bassitt (11-6, 3.87).

And Jose Bautista’s name will be going up on the ‘Level of Excellence’. The Jays aren’t saying what time the ceremony starts, but I’d guess we should tune in 45 minutes before game time to be safe.