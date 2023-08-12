Today in Blue Jay History: Rajai Davis makes the catch of a lifetime

11 Years Ago Today

Rajai Davis made one of the most impressive catches I’ve ever seen.

And that was just part of his day: At the plate, he was 2 for 5, both doubles, drove in the 5 runs, and stole a base.

We beat the Yankees 10-7.

But the catch:

Rajai practiced this type of catch.

The game didn’t mean much; The Blue Jays were 54-50 after the win, 13 games back of the Yankees, in last place in the AL East (4 games over .500 and in last place?), but I’m happy to beat the Yankees anytime. We finished 4th, 22 games back, passing the Red Sox.

The rest of the game? J.A. Happ started and was good until he tired in the sixth inning, giving up three runs, but that made the score 10-4. Brad Lincoln relieved and tried to make a game of it, giving up 3 more runs, making it 10-7. Rajai’s catch was Lincoln’s first out of the inning with a runner on first. But Darren Oliver and Casey Janssen pitched the last 2.1 scoreless innings, getting a hold (13th) and a save (15th).

On offense, besides the 5 RBI for Davis: