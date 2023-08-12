Saturday Bantering: Danner to IL, Pearson Back

There is a bit of news.

Hagen Danner was put on the IL with an oblique strain. Nate Pearson is back in his place.

Bo Bichette ran the bases today. Not full out but it is a step towards being ready to come back.

And Hyun Jin Ryu will be making his start tomorrow. After that ball hit his knee, I would have bet against it.

Jordan Romano is going for a ‘quick’ rehab assignment. He’ll, most likely, be back with the Jays on Tuesday.

Nate Pearson has a locker in the Jays clubhouse, but the team is waiting for MRI results before deciding on a IL stint.

Today’s game time is supposed to be 3:00 Eastern, but Sportsnet says the Level of Excellence ceremony starts at 3:00 Eastern. I think both can’t be true. I’ll tune in for Blue Jays Central at 2:30. I don’t often because I’m not a fan of the Bet 365 segments, and it is my silent protest.

Where were you when... #JoeyBats



Watch José Bautista’s @BlueJays Level of Excellence ceremony today, starting at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Sportsnet + SN NOW! pic.twitter.com/CLyGquxfUU — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 12, 2023

Where was I? Likely right where I am now. Maybe with a little more jumping up and down.

Nicely put:

Jose Bautista's induction into the Level of Excellence has more to do with how he changed the attitude of the franchise -- not with his bat, but with his words.



My take on why 19 is the most important and influential character the Blue Jays have had in the Internet era -- pic.twitter.com/ceoQEJsW2W — Arash Madani (@ArashMadani) August 12, 2023

Shi Davidi has a nice piece up on Sportsnet. “He gave us swagger”. He really did. This little bit stands out:

At the big-league level, his disdain for umpires became regular fodder for critics, especially when on the second day of the 2013 season, he infamously said, “Sometimes I have trouble more than other players dealing with my production being affected by somebody else’s mediocrity.” Hot-take media would scold him time and again for not being professional, even though sometimes he was simply uttering truths people didn’t want to hear.

Yesterday’s Umprie Scorecard. Generally, the trailing team is favoured, but yesterday that didn’t happen:

Today’s lineup. Schneider gets to try to end his career-high three-game hitless streak. being serious, he could go a few games without a hit, and he would still have good numbers. It is always best to ignore small samples.