Jose Bautista Day GameThread

I’m glad to see they are finally celebrating Jose Bautista.
Today’s lineup (Please score, preferably many many runs).
Today's Lineups
|CUBS
|BLUE JAYS
|Mike Tauchman - CF
|Whit Merrifield - LF
|Nico Hoerner - 2B
|George Springer - DH
|Ian Happ - LF
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Cody Bellinger - 1B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Dansby Swanson - SS
|Davis Schneider - 2B
|Christopher Morel - DH
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Jeimer Candelario - 3B
|Cavan Biggio - RF
|Seiya Suzuki - RF
|Santiago Espinal - SS
|Yan Gomes - C
|Daulton Varsho - CF
|Justin Steele - LHP
|Chris Bassitt - RHP
Poll
Could you watch Jose Bautista’s Bat Flip everyday?
-
76%
Yes
-
23%
Yes
