Jose Bautista Day GameThread

By Tom Dakers
MLB: OCT 14 ALDS - Game 5 - Rangers at Blue Jays Photo by Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

I’m glad to see they are finally celebrating Jose Bautista.

Today’s lineup (Please score, preferably many many runs).

Today's Lineups

CUBS BLUE JAYS
Mike Tauchman - CF Whit Merrifield - LF
Nico Hoerner - 2B George Springer - DH
Ian Happ - LF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Cody Bellinger - 1B Matt Chapman - 3B
Dansby Swanson - SS Davis Schneider - 2B
Christopher Morel - DH Alejandro Kirk - C
Jeimer Candelario - 3B Cavan Biggio - RF
Seiya Suzuki - RF Santiago Espinal - SS
Yan Gomes - C Daulton Varsho - CF
Justin Steele - LHP Chris Bassitt - RHP

Poll

Could you watch Jose Bautista’s Bat Flip everyday?

view results
  • 76%
    Yes
    (16 votes)
  • 23%
    Yes
    (5 votes)
21 votes total Vote Now

