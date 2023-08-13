Game #119 GameThread: Cubs @ Jays

Another day, another wishing for a better game than yesterday's.

Matt Chapman was a late scratch with a right middle finger inflammation.

The team figures Richards will be activated on Friday. Bo? Who knows?

Hyun Jin Ryu gets his third start since coming back. Lask start, he took a grounder off the knee, and I didn’t think he would be making this start.

And Danny Jansen is back in after being out a couple of days since his last hit by pitch. Let’s get through this one without getting hit.

No Davis Schneider in the lineup.

Today's Lineups CUBS BLUE JAYS Christopher Morel - DH Whit Merrifield - LF Nico Hoerner - 2B Brandon Belt - 1B Ian Happ - LF Vladimir Guerrero - DH Cody Bellinger - CF George Springer - RF Dansby Swanson - SS Cavan Biggio - 2B Seiya Suzuki - RF Danny Jansen - C Patrick Wisdom - 1B Daulton Varsho - CF Nick Madrigal - 3B Santiago Espinal - 3B Miguel Amaya - C Paul DeJong - SS Jameson Taillon - RHP Hyun Jin Ryu - LHP

I’m going to miss the start of the game. I’m going to get in a game of squash this morning. An hour of sweat will put the last couple of games out of my mind, as will a beer in the pub while watching the game.

Enjoy the game.