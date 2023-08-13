Game #119 GameThread: Cubs @ Jays

Another day, another wishing for a better game than yesterday's.
Matt Chapman was a late scratch with a right middle finger inflammation.
The team figures Richards will be activated on Friday. Bo? Who knows?
Hyun Jin Ryu gets his third start since coming back. Lask start, he took a grounder off the knee, and I didn’t think he would be making this start.
And Danny Jansen is back in after being out a couple of days since his last hit by pitch. Let’s get through this one without getting hit.
No Davis Schneider in the lineup.
Today's Lineups
|CUBS
|BLUE JAYS
|Christopher Morel - DH
|Whit Merrifield - LF
|Nico Hoerner - 2B
|Brandon Belt - 1B
|Ian Happ - LF
|Vladimir Guerrero - DH
|Cody Bellinger - CF
|George Springer - RF
|Dansby Swanson - SS
|Cavan Biggio - 2B
|Seiya Suzuki - RF
|Danny Jansen - C
|Patrick Wisdom - 1B
|Daulton Varsho - CF
|Nick Madrigal - 3B
|Santiago Espinal - 3B
|Miguel Amaya - C
|Paul DeJong - SS
|Jameson Taillon - RHP
|Hyun Jin Ryu - LHP
I’m going to miss the start of the game. I’m going to get in a game of squash this morning. An hour of sweat will put the last couple of games out of my mind, as will a beer in the pub while watching the game.
Enjoy the game.
