Game #119 GameThread: Cubs @ Jays

By Tom Dakers
Chicago Cubs v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Another day, another wishing for a better game than yesterday's.

Matt Chapman was a late scratch with a right middle finger inflammation.

The team figures Richards will be activated on Friday. Bo? Who knows?

Hyun Jin Ryu gets his third start since coming back. Lask start, he took a grounder off the knee, and I didn’t think he would be making this start.

And Danny Jansen is back in after being out a couple of days since his last hit by pitch. Let’s get through this one without getting hit.

No Davis Schneider in the lineup.

Today's Lineups

CUBS BLUE JAYS
Christopher Morel - DH Whit Merrifield - LF
Nico Hoerner - 2B Brandon Belt - 1B
Ian Happ - LF Vladimir Guerrero - DH
Cody Bellinger - CF George Springer - RF
Dansby Swanson - SS Cavan Biggio - 2B
Seiya Suzuki - RF Danny Jansen - C
Patrick Wisdom - 1B Daulton Varsho - CF
Nick Madrigal - 3B Santiago Espinal - 3B
Miguel Amaya - C Paul DeJong - SS
Jameson Taillon - RHP Hyun Jin Ryu - LHP

I’m going to miss the start of the game. I’m going to get in a game of squash this morning. An hour of sweat will put the last couple of games out of my mind, as will a beer in the pub while watching the game.

Enjoy the game.

