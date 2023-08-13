Offense Awakens as Jays Avoid Sweep

Offence! It is possible! The 11 runs the Jays scored today exceeds their total over the past five games combined.

After briefly technically falling out of a wildcard spot for a couple of hours last night (after they lost but before Seattle did), this was a desperately needed win.

Hyun Jin Ryu found himself in a 2-0 hole early, although neither run was charged to him. He walked Nico Hoerner with one out in the first, and Ian Happ reached on a fielding error by Brandon Belt. Cody Bellinger lined a ball to left for what should have been the third out, but instead Dansby Swanson came up next and lashed a ground ball double that brought both baserunners home. He was strong from there on, giving up just two more baserunners over the next four innings.

After Genesis Cabrera sat the Cubs down in order in the sixth, Jay Jackson surrendered the only other Cubs runs on a Swanson single and a Patrick Wisdom homer. Erik Swanson handled an un-dramatic eight, and the newly recalled Nate Pearson worked around a walk and a hit to close it out in the ninth.

The offence, after scuffling for the last six games, had little trouble with Jameson Taillon.

They recovered the lead in the second. Cavan Biggio singled, Danny Jansen was hit in the hand (yet again, the fourth time this month, luckily he was alright), and Daulton Varsho launched one over the visitors bullpen to make it 3-2. Whit Merrifield followed with a single and a stolen base, Belt walked, and Vladimir Guerrero jr and George Springer followed with RBI singles to extend the lead to three.

They extended the lead further in the fourth. Merrifield singled, Belt doubled, and Guerrero singled Merrifield home to make it 6-2 and knock Taillon out of the game. Hayden Wesneski didn’t fare any better, though. A Springer walk and a Varsho single brought in two before he could get out of the inning.

They added some insurance in the eighth. Caleb Kilian hit two Jays (including Danny Jansen, who must be seriously considering whether he’s been cursed), and Santiago Espinal, Paul DeJong, and Merrifield followed with RBI hits to run the Jays’ total up to 11.

Jays of the Day: Varsho (0.256)

Suckage: nobody

It’s an off day tomorrow. The Phillies come to town for a two game set starting on Tuesday at 7:07pm ET. Yusei Kikuchi (9-4, 3.53) will face off against Zack Wheeler (9-5, 3.74)