Off-Day OpenThread

The Jays don’t play tonight, which is ok, cause I have a busy day. Past Tom always messes with Present Tom, cause he knows I can’t get him back.

So I’m just going to put up an OpenThread, and you can discuss any Blue Jays/baseball stuff you’d like. Maybe you want to talk about Wander Franco’s interest in young teen girls. I sure don’t. Or maybe Jays news will happen while I’m out.

Jays' Playoff Odds sit at 65.6%, a drop of 10% or so in the last week.

Anyway, use the thread for anything you’d like to talk about. 60s and 70s song lyrics seems to be a popular theme of late.