Tuesday Bantering: Phillies Notes

The Jays start a two-game series against the Phillies tonight at Rogers Centre.

The good news is that Jordan Romano will be back with the team. Unless something strange happens Nate Pearson will be heading back to Buffalo.

The Phillies are 65-54, second place in the NL East, 11 games back of the Braves. They hold the first NL Wild Card spot.

They are 14-12 through their last 26 games.

Brandon Marsh is on the IL with a bruised knee. He won’t be out long, but I’d be ok with him missing these two games. He’s been their best hitter.

Bryce Harper is hitting .289/.378/.425. He’s been DHing and playing first, while recovering from Tommy John.

Nick Castellanso: .280/.319/.471.

Bryson Stott: .297/.342/.438.

Alec Bohm: .287/.340/.431.

They have averaged 4.62 runs per game, 7th in the NL, just slightly below average. They’ve averaged 4.34 runs against, 5th in the AL.

We have Zack Wheeler (9-5) vs. Yusei Kikuchi (9-4, 3.53) tonight.

Wheeler has a 2.76 ERA in his last five starts, with just 3 walks and 32 strikeouts in 32.2 innings. He allowed 3 runs in 6 innings in his last start against the Nationals.

Kikuchi has a 1.24 ERA in his last five starts with 8 walks and 29 strikeouts in 29 innings. He went 7 innings of one-run ball in his last start against the Guardians. John seems to be giving him a bit more rope lately.

Wednesday has Aaron Nola (9-8, 4.49) vs. Kevin Gausman (9-6, 3.04) starting. It would be nice to score some runs for Gausman.

Nola was 4th in NL Cy Young last year, but he’s not doing as well this year. In his last five starts he has a 4.91 ERA, with 5 walks and 33 strikeouts in 29.1 innings.

Gausman has a 3.07 ERA in his last five starts, with 7 walks and 37 strikeouts in 29.1 innings. . In his last start he threw 7 shutout innings.

Last night’s games featuring our Wild Card competitors. It was a good day for the Jays. FanGraphs gives us a 68.3% chance of making the playoffs.

Astros 1 Marlins 5

The Marlins got three home runs in the eighth inning. And the Astros hit like the Jays with RISP, going 2 for 12. The Astros are 2 games ahead of the Jays.

Yankees 3 Braves 11

The Yankees made some outs on the basepaths, and the Braves, well played like the Braves. Max Fried allowed 2 runs over 6 innings, despite giving up 8 hits. Clarke Schmidt allowed 8 runs in 2.1 innings. The Yankees are 5.5 game back of the Jays.

Angels 0 Rangers 12

I don’t think the Angels are in the Wild Card race anymore. Max Scherzer had 11 strikeouts in 7 innings with just 1 hit. Marcus Semian hit a 3-run homer. Angels are 7 games back of the Jays.

Mariners 6 Royals 7

The Royals did us a favour by scoring two in the bottom of the ninth, scoring the winning run on a squeeze bunt. Sal Perez also had a sac fly in the ninth. Bobby Witt went 4 for 5. Brady Singer took a no-hitter into the seventh. The Mariners are 2 games back of the Jays.