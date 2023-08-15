Bichette Make Rehab Start For Bisons

There is good news:

Bo Bichette is playing for the Bisons tonight. He will DH tonight and, all going well, will play SS tomorrow. If that goes well, he could be activated Friday for the Series in Cincinnati. The Bisons’ Twitter feed tells us that tarps are on the field at Sahlen Field. They hope to get the game in.

And, as we thought, Jordan Romano has been activated, and Nate Pearson is returning to Buffalo.

Matt Chapman isn’t in the lineup again tonight. He hurt his finger getting it caught between a weight and a weight rack.

Tonight’s lineup: