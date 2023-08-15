Game #121 GameThread: Phillies @ Jays

A two-game series with the Phillies. These two-game series bookended by off-days are weird.
No Chapman tonight. No Davis Schneider either.
Today's Lineups
|PHILLIES
|BLUE JAYS
|Kyle Schwarber - LF
|Whit Merrifield - LF
|Alec Bohm - 1B
|Brandon Belt - DH
|Bryce Harper - DH
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Nick Castellanos - RF
|George Springer - RF
|Bryson Stott - 2B
|Cavan Biggio - 2B
|Trea Turner - SS
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|J.T. Realmuto - C
|Daulton Varsho - CF
|Edmundo Sosa - 3B
|Santiago Espinal - 3B
|Johan Rojas - CF
|Paul DeJong - SS
|Zack Wheeler - RHP
|Yusei Kikuchi - LHP
Poll
If the over/under on Kikuchi’s I’d take the
-
80%
Over
-
19%
Under
Poll
Who will drive in the Jays first run?
-
34%
Top of the order (1-3)
-
30%
Middle of the order (4-6)
-
34%
Bottom of the order (7-9)
