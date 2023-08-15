 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #121 GameThread: Phillies @ Jays

By Tom Dakers
Chicago Cubs v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images

A two-game series with the Phillies. These two-game series bookended by off-days are weird.

No Chapman tonight. No Davis Schneider either.

Today's Lineups

PHILLIES BLUE JAYS
Kyle Schwarber - LF Whit Merrifield - LF
Alec Bohm - 1B Brandon Belt - DH
Bryce Harper - DH Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Nick Castellanos - RF George Springer - RF
Bryson Stott - 2B Cavan Biggio - 2B
Trea Turner - SS Alejandro Kirk - C
J.T. Realmuto - C Daulton Varsho - CF
Edmundo Sosa - 3B Santiago Espinal - 3B
Johan Rojas - CF Paul DeJong - SS
Zack Wheeler - RHP Yusei Kikuchi - LHP

Poll

If the over/under on Kikuchi’s I’d take the

view results
  • 80%
    Over
    (17 votes)
  • 19%
    Under
    (4 votes)
21 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will drive in the Jays first run?

view results
  • 34%
    Top of the order (1-3)
    (9 votes)
  • 30%
    Middle of the order (4-6)
    (8 votes)
  • 34%
    Bottom of the order (7-9)
    (9 votes)
26 votes total Vote Now

