Filed under:

Wednesday Bantering: Jays Bits

By Tom Dakers

MLB: Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The middle week already. This has been a busy one.

Bo Bichette played DH for the Bisons this afternoon. He went 2 for 3 and scored a run. I don’t know if the plan is to have him join the Jays for the series with the Reds. I think they want him to play short for Buffalo before joining the Jays. But if he plays in Buffalo tomorrow, they might want him to have a day between and joining the Jays. Apparently, he spent a fair bit of time signing autographs, which is nice of him.

In former Jays news, Marcus Stroman was diagnosed with a rib cartilage fracture. They have no timetable for his return.

Tonight’s lineup. Still no Chapman. No Davis Schneider, either. I’m a little irritated that he’s not getting into the lineup. I don’t think he needs to play every day, but once a week isn’t enough.

Today's Lineups

PHILLIES BLUE JAYS
Kyle Schwarber - DH Whit Merrifield - LF
Alec Bohm - 3B Brandon Belt - DH
Bryce Harper - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Nick Castellanos - RF George Springer - RF
Bryson Stott - 2B Cavan Biggio - 2B
Trea Turner - SS Alejandro Kirk - C
J.T. Realmuto - C Daulton Varsho - CF
Jake Cave - LF Santiago Espinal - 3B
Johan Rojas - CF Paul DeJong - SS
Aaron Nola - RHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

