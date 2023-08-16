Wednesday Bantering: Jays Bits

The middle week already. This has been a busy one.

Bo Bichette played DH for the Bisons this afternoon. He went 2 for 3 and scored a run. I don’t know if the plan is to have him join the Jays for the series with the Reds. I think they want him to play short for Buffalo before joining the Jays. But if he plays in Buffalo tomorrow, they might want him to have a day between and joining the Jays. Apparently, he spent a fair bit of time signing autographs, which is nice of him.

Keep it going, Bo!



Bo Bichette sends a line-drive to right field for his second base hit of the day!#BlueJays | #bisons pic.twitter.com/xLYyplKfLr — Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) August 16, 2023

In former Jays news, Marcus Stroman was diagnosed with a rib cartilage fracture. They have no timetable for his return.

Tonight’s lineup. Still no Chapman. No Davis Schneider, either. I’m a little irritated that he’s not getting into the lineup. I don’t think he needs to play every day, but once a week isn’t enough.