Wednesday Bantering: Jays Bits

The middle week already. This has been a busy one.
Bo Bichette played DH for the Bisons this afternoon. He went 2 for 3 and scored a run. I don’t know if the plan is to have him join the Jays for the series with the Reds. I think they want him to play short for Buffalo before joining the Jays. But if he plays in Buffalo tomorrow, they might want him to have a day between and joining the Jays. Apparently, he spent a fair bit of time signing autographs, which is nice of him.
Keep it going, Bo!— Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) August 16, 2023
Bo Bichette sends a line-drive to right field for his second base hit of the day!#BlueJays | #bisons pic.twitter.com/xLYyplKfLr
In former Jays news, Marcus Stroman was diagnosed with a rib cartilage fracture. They have no timetable for his return.
Tonight’s lineup. Still no Chapman. No Davis Schneider, either. I’m a little irritated that he’s not getting into the lineup. I don’t think he needs to play every day, but once a week isn’t enough.
Today's Lineups
|PHILLIES
|BLUE JAYS
|Kyle Schwarber - DH
|Whit Merrifield - LF
|Alec Bohm - 3B
|Brandon Belt - DH
|Bryce Harper - 1B
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Nick Castellanos - RF
|George Springer - RF
|Bryson Stott - 2B
|Cavan Biggio - 2B
|Trea Turner - SS
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|J.T. Realmuto - C
|Daulton Varsho - CF
|Jake Cave - LF
|Santiago Espinal - 3B
|Johan Rojas - CF
|Paul DeJong - SS
|Aaron Nola - RHP
|Kevin Gausman - RHP
