Game #122 GameThread: Phillies @ Jays

Game two of two. I’m not sure you can call it a sweep if you win both of a two-game series, but I’ll take it.

Tonight’s lineup. I’m hoping they have more than two runs in them today. No Chapman, I’m starting to think he’ll end up on the IL. No Davis Schneider, which, not that I think he is the saviour of the season or anything, but I hate them bringing someone up and not playing him. It isn’t like Espinal or DeJong are winning games for us.

Today's Lineups PHILLIES BLUE JAYS Kyle Schwarber - DH Whit Merrifield - LF Alec Bohm - 3B Brandon Belt - DH Bryce Harper - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Nick Castellanos - RF George Springer - RF Bryson Stott - 2B Cavan Biggio - 2B Trea Turner - SS Alejandro Kirk - C J.T. Realmuto - C Daulton Varsho - CF Jake Cave - LF Santiago Espinal - 3B Johan Rojas - CF Paul DeJong - SS Aaron Nola - RHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

Poll If the over/under on Gausman’s innings is 6 I’d take the Over

86% Over (25 votes)
13% Under (4 votes)
29 votes total



Poll If the over/under on Jays’ runs is 3 I’d take the Over

68% Over (20 votes)
31% Under (9 votes)
29 votes total

