Yesterday’s Wild Card Race Rundown

There isn’t much for Jays’ news on this off-day, and I don’t want to talk about yesterday’s loss anymore, so let’s take a look at how the other Wild Card contenders did yesterday:
Astros 12 Marlins 5
The Astros hit a bunch of home runs. Alex Bergman, Kyle Tucker and Chas McCormick homered in the first inning, making it 5-0 early and added on from there. Jose Altuve left the game after fouling a pitch off his shin. X-rays are negative. I’d imagine he’ll be day-to-day. The Jays are 3 games back of the Astros for the second playoff spot.
Braves 2 Yankees 0
I don’t think the Yankees are in the Wild Card race anymore, but I wanted to mention that they are 60-61. FanGraphs has them at a 2.4 % chance of making a playoff spot. In this game, Charlie Morton threw 6 innings of shutout ball against them, with 10 strikeouts. The Yankees are 6.5 games back of the Jays.
Mariners 6 Royals 5
The Royal tried. They were down 3-0 before they had their first at-bat. But they tied the game in the sixth. But Teoscar Hernandez hit a sac fly in the eighth, and Julio Rodreguez (who had 4 hits) singled home an insurance run in the ninth. KC got a run back in the ninth, a leadoff Nelson Velazquez home run, but Matt Brash got three straight outs after that. Seattle is 1 games back of the Jays.
Padres 5 Orioles 2
The Padres scored 3 runs in the third on a bunch of singles and 2 in the seventh on a Trent Grisham home run. Blake Snell pitched 6 allowing just 3 hits and 2 runs on a Mountcastle home run. Then the bullpen had 3 shutout innings. The Orioles are at 7.5 games up on the Jays.
Fangraphs still says the Jays have a better chance at a World Series win than the Orioles (4.4% Jays, 4.0% Orioles), which I don’t understand. They have the Jays at a 67.2% chance of making the playoffs and the Orioles at 97.9%.
Rays 6 Giants 1
Our old friend, Ross Stripling, had a bad day, going 6 innings (as the bulk man), giving up 11 hits and 5 earned with 3 home runs (Josh Lowe, Brandon Lowe and Luke Raley). Raley’s home run was an inside the park. The ball took a rather interesting bounce off one of Oracle Park’s angled outfield walls:
LUKE RALEY!— Rays Radio (@RaysRadio) August 16, 2023
INSIDE THE PARK HOME RUN! #RAYSUP pic.twitter.com/M31QC3o23b
The Rays are 5.5 games ahead of the Jays.
This isn’t about any of yesterday’s games, but this would be funny if it didn’t lead to four runs.
Ump's missed check swing call leads to a walk-off grand slam, a breakdown pic.twitter.com/xXr8hgYT4N— Jomboy (@Jomboy_) August 16, 2023
