Jays Roster Move: Richards Activated, Jackson Down

There likely will be more roster moves over the next couple of days. But the first:

Trevor Richards has been activated from the IL. Jay Jackson has been sent to Buffalo. The loss of the MLB medical plan might be bad for Jackson, but odds are he will be back on September 1st. I guess the deciding factor between he and Bowden Francis might have been that Francis can pitch multiple innings (though we haven’t used him that way much).

Richards has been out with neck inflammation since August 3rd. He has a 2.98 ERA in 39 games. In 54.1 innings, he’s allowed 23 walks with 83 strikeouts. Batters are hitting .201/.289/.377 against him. It will be nice to have him coming out of the pen again.

It sounds like Bo will be back in the lineup tomorrow.

Mike Petriello, at MLB.com has “11 theories explaining Vlad’s confusing 2023 season”. It is worth the read. I am surprised that the renos at Rogers Centre hasn’t led to more offense.

Likely the answer is a combination of a few of those 11 theories.