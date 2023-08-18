Jays Roster Moves: Kiermaier Activated, Lukes Down

Roster move number two for the day:
- Kevin Kiermaier has been activated from the IL, all healed up from the cheese grater episode.
- Nathan Lukes heads back to Buffalo.
Kiermaier is hitting .274/.336/.415 with 5 homers (and 5 triples), 22 walks and 64 strikeouts in 95 games.
Lukes, well, he got another 4 PA, getting 1 hit.
Tonight’s lineups. No Davis Schneider. He’s likely heading back to Buffalo tomorrow, with Bo joining the team. Hero to minor leaguer in two short weeks. You might notice that Chapman is back in the lineup too.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|REDS
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|TJ Friedl - CF
|Brandon Belt - DH
|Matt McLain - 2B
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Elly De La Cruz - SS
|Cavan Biggio - RF
|Spencer Steer - 3B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Joey Votto - 1B
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand - DH
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Tyler Stephenson - C
|Santiago Espinal - SS
|Will Benson - RF
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Stuart Fairchild - LF
|Jose Berrios - RHP
|Brett Kennedy - RHP
