Jays Roster Moves: Kiermaier Activated, Lukes Down

Roster move number two for the day:

Kevin Kiermaier has been activated from the IL, all healed up from the cheese grater episode.

Nathan Lukes heads back to Buffalo.

Kiermaier is hitting .274/.336/.415 with 5 homers (and 5 triples), 22 walks and 64 strikeouts in 95 games.

Lukes, well, he got another 4 PA, getting 1 hit.

Tonight’s lineups. No Davis Schneider. He’s likely heading back to Buffalo tomorrow, with Bo joining the team. Hero to minor leaguer in two short weeks. You might notice that Chapman is back in the lineup too.