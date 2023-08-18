Game #123 GameThread: Jays @ Reds

The Jays get to face Joey Votto and the Reds tonight. A 4:40 seems a strange start time, but why not.
Elly De La Cruz had a great start to his MLB career. He was hitting .328 in early July. Since then, things haven’t gone as well. He’s hitting .190/.252/.380 in his last 30 games. But he’s played good defense at short and third.
Votto isn’t haven’t the best of seasons, but August is going better. He has a .244/.340/.561 line this month.
Years ago, someone on the site bet me a meal out that Votto would be a Blue Jay within a couple of years. I’m still waiting for my meal.
The Jays have some players back today: Kevin Kiermaier and Matt Chapman are in the lineup, and Trevor Richards is in the pen. Tomorrow, all going well, Bo Bichette will be in the lineup.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|REDS
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|TJ Friedl - CF
|Brandon Belt - DH
|Matt McLain - 2B
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Elly De La Cruz - SS
|Cavan Biggio - RF
|Spencer Steer - 3B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Joey Votto - 1B
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand - DH
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Tyler Stephenson - C
|Santiago Espinal - SS
|Will Benson - RF
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Stuart Fairchild - LF
|Jose Berrios - RHP
|Brett Kennedy - RHP
Poll
Will Joey Votto get a standing ovation in his first at bat?
-
42%
Yes
-
57%
No
Poll
If the over/under Berrios’ innings is 6 I’d take the
-
47%
Over
-
52%
Under
Poll
Which Jay coming back to the lineup will have the best day?
-
29%
Chapman
-
46%
Kiermaier
-
24%
Richards
Loading comments...