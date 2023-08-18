Game #123 GameThread: Jays @ Reds

The Jays get to face Joey Votto and the Reds tonight. A 4:40 seems a strange start time, but why not.

Elly De La Cruz had a great start to his MLB career. He was hitting .328 in early July. Since then, things haven’t gone as well. He’s hitting .190/.252/.380 in his last 30 games. But he’s played good defense at short and third.

Votto isn’t haven’t the best of seasons, but August is going better. He has a .244/.340/.561 line this month.

Years ago, someone on the site bet me a meal out that Votto would be a Blue Jay within a couple of years. I’m still waiting for my meal.

The Jays have some players back today: Kevin Kiermaier and Matt Chapman are in the lineup, and Trevor Richards is in the pen. Tomorrow, all going well, Bo Bichette will be in the lineup.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS REDS Whit Merrifield - 2B TJ Friedl - CF Brandon Belt - DH Matt McLain - 2B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Elly De La Cruz - SS Cavan Biggio - RF Spencer Steer - 3B Matt Chapman - 3B Joey Votto - 1B Alejandro Kirk - C Christian Encarnacion-Strand - DH Daulton Varsho - LF Tyler Stephenson - C Santiago Espinal - SS Will Benson - RF Kevin Kiermaier - CF Stuart Fairchild - LF Jose Berrios - RHP Brett Kennedy - RHP

Poll Will Joey Votto get a standing ovation in his first at bat? Yes

No vote view results 42% Yes (14 votes)

57% No (19 votes) 33 votes total Vote Now

Poll If the over/under Berrios’ innings is 6 I’d take the Over

Under vote view results 47% Over (18 votes)

52% Under (20 votes) 38 votes total Vote Now