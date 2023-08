Well, this is a surprise.

Not the Bo Bichette being activated part, we knew that was coming today. But I didn’t figure on Paul DeJong being DFAed.

I guess the team needs a 40-man spot for Chad Green soon, and DeJong has had a rough time with the bat. He’s 3 for 44 as a Jay, with no walks and 18 strikeouts.

Anyway, I’m hoping Bo can add some life to the offence.

It can’t get much worse than yesterday.