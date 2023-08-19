Game #124 GameThread: Jays @ Reds

Game two of three with the Reds.
Bo is back.
I am going to watch at the bar and hope it changes the luck.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|REDS
|Whit Merrifield - LF
|TJ Friedl - CF
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Matt McLain - 2B
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Elly De La Cruz - SS
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Spencer Steer - 3B
|Davis Schneider - DH
|Joey Votto - 1B
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand - DH
|Cavan Biggio - RF
|Tyler Stephenson - C
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Will Benson - RF
|Daulton Varsho - CF
|Stuart Fairchild - LF
|Chris Bassitt - RHP
|B. Williamson - LHP
