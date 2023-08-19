Schneider Homers, Jays Win

Blue Jays 4 Reds 3

Off the top, I’d like to say HIT THE DAMN CUT OFF MAN.

Fourth inning, Reds scored a run on a TJ Friedl home run to make it 3-1 Jays. Matt McLain walked. And then Elly De La Cruz lined one to right. It looked like a double. Cruz is fast. But Cavan Biggio’s throw from right field went to..... no one. McLain scored. And Cruz motored all the way home. If the throw from Biggio had been near an infielder, neither runner would have scored. It isn’t that hard. Get the ball, look for the cut-off man, throw it to him.

Oh well. At least we scored some runs today.

In the fourth, with two outs, Biggio singled, Santiago Espinal walked, and Daulton Varsho lined a single to center, bringing Biggio home. Whit Merrifield singled home Espinal. And Bo Bichette singled home Varsho.

But, the Red tied things in the bottom of the inning.

So in the top of the fifth, Davis Schneider homered, his third on the season. It turned out to be the winning run.

We should have scored more (something I say every recap). In the second, we loaded the bases with singles from Alejandro Kirk and Espinal, plus a bunt single from Varsho (I’m not big on two-out bunt singles, but it was a nice one). Merrifield hit a soft liner, which I hoped would clear the infield, but Joey Votto caught it.

But, after the Davis homer in the fifth, we only had three more baserunners on three walks.

In total, we had 9 hits and 4 walks. Varsho had 2 hits. Everyone in the starting lineup reached base at least once. Bichette went 1 for 5 in his first game back from the IL.

Chris Bassitt went 6 innings, allowed 3 hits, 3 runs (2 earned, 1 scored on the Biggio throwing error. I’d argue 2 runs scored on that error, but I’m not the official scorer), with 1 walk and 6 strikeouts. Bassitt was very good, minus the little wobble in the fourth.

Trevor Richards started the seventh and gave up 2 singles while getting just one out.

Tim Mayza stranded the two runners.

Jordan Hicks pitched a nice quick eighth, with two strikeouts.

Jordan Romano got our blood pressure up in the ninth. He started the inning by walking Votto (replaced by a pinch-runner), and Christian Encarnacion-Strand singled, putting the tying run on second. A double steal moved the tying run to third (it was a very close play at third, the Jays challenged the safe call. Kirk made a very good throw, but the runner was just safe). But Romano struck out Henry Ramos and got Stuart Fairchild ground out to end the game.

Jays of the Day: Romano (.224 WPA), Mayza (.189), Varsho (.176) and Hicks (.153). I’m also giving one to Davis Schneider (.051, but when you hit the game-winning home run, you deserve a JoD.

The Other Award: Chapman (-.097 for an 0 for 4, with a walk).

Tomorrow we have an afternoon game, 1:40 Eastern time. Hyun Jin Ryu (1-1, .2.57) vs. Hunter Greene (2-4, 3.93).