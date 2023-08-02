 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #108 GameThread: Orioles @ Jays

By Tom Dakers
Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

Oh let’s try winning one.

Bo is on the IL and likely will be there for a bit, but who knows?

We get to see Paul DeJong for the first time.

Today's Lineups

ORIOLES BLUE JAYS
Adley Rutschman - DH Whit Merrifield - 2B
Ryan Mountcastle - 1B Brandon Belt - 1B
Anthony Santander - RF Vladimir Guerrero - DH
Austin Hays - LF George Springer - RF
Gunnar Henderson - 3B Matt Chapman - 3B
Jordan Westburg - 2B Danny Jansen - C
Ryan McKenna - CF Daulton Varsho - LF
James McCann - C Paul DeJong - SS
Jorge Mateo - SS Kevin Kiermaier - CF
G. Rodriguez - RHP Yusei Kikuchi - LHP

