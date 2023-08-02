Game #108 GameThread: Orioles @ Jays

Oh let’s try winning one.
Bo is on the IL and likely will be there for a bit, but who knows?
We get to see Paul DeJong for the first time.
Today's Lineups
|ORIOLES
|BLUE JAYS
|Adley Rutschman - DH
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|Ryan Mountcastle - 1B
|Brandon Belt - 1B
|Anthony Santander - RF
|Vladimir Guerrero - DH
|Austin Hays - LF
|George Springer - RF
|Gunnar Henderson - 3B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Jordan Westburg - 2B
|Danny Jansen - C
|Ryan McKenna - CF
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|James McCann - C
|Paul DeJong - SS
|Jorge Mateo - SS
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|G. Rodriguez - RHP
|Yusei Kikuchi - LHP
