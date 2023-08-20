Sunday Bantering: Bits of Jays Stuff

Happy Sunday. Yesterday was a good day. I played squash (won), played darts (lost) and then watched the Jays win with friends while eating nachos. Other than it seems like fall has hit very suddenly, here in Calgary, all is good. It was 35 on Thursday—Friday and since it’s been around 10 with on-and-off rain.

It was nice to see Bo back in the lineup. I thought he had a double in the first.

Today is Nate Pearson’s birthday. He’s 27 today. He’s one of many guys who would be better off with a team who could give him a real shot. Put him in the pen and ride the ups and downs. Tougher to pitch when you think a bad outing will send you back to the minors. But then the Jays aren’t in a spot to let a guy do that.

I hope it is a good one, Nate.

Jordan Hicks topped out at 103.2 mph to Elly De La Cruz last night. It was the fastest pitch ever recorded by a Blue Jay, per team.



Hicks likely off today after pitching the last two days, but everyone else in #BlueJays' bullpen should be available. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) August 20, 2023

Today’s lineup. No Schneider, no Biggio. It is weird that it seems like the team has too many decent players to get them all in the lineup when we are having trouble scoring.