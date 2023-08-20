Jays Hit 5 Home Runs, Beat Reds

Blue Jays 10 Reds 3

I don’t know about anyone else, but I needed a laughter today, and I got it.

The only real bad news was that Vladimir Guerrero came out of the game with finger discomfort (he had a fairly wild swing, and the bat came out of his hand. I’m hoping he’ll be ok. In a game with 6 home runs, Vlad had the hardest-hit ball, a single and another hard-hit ball, a line out to the wall.

It was not a battle of defensive skills. Both teams made many mistakes. But good guys win so we’ll take it.

The Jays scored:

One in the first: Bo Bichette hit a one-out triple. it was a ball that the Reds center fielder should have caught, he just mistimed his jump at the wall. Bo scored on an error by second baseman Matt McLain. After that, Vladimir Guerrero lined one to the wall in right, but Stuart Fairchild made a very good catch at the wall. Then George Springer reached on a throwing error by third baseman Noelvi Marte. But Daulton Varsho struck out to end the inning.

Four in the second: Danny Jansen hit a one-out double, and Kevin Kiermaier homered. An out later, Whit Merrifield doubled, and Brandon Belt homered. Springer followed with a double, and Varsho walked, but Matt Chapman struck out to end the inning.

Four in the fourth: Bo homered. Belt homered for the second time. Vlad walked and Springer homered.

One in the ninth: Varsho doubled, and Jansen singled him home.

The Jays had 12 hits, including 5 home runs, 1 triple, and 4 doubles. Only 2 of the 12 hits were singles.

Belt (2), Keirmaier, Springer, and Bichette all homered. Belt had 8 total bases, Bo 7.

The only one on the starting lineup not to hit is Matt Chapman, who might still be hurting. He didn’t have the best of swings (and he made a bad error).

Hunter Greene had a tough time in his first start since June 17th due to hip pain.

Hyun Jin Ryu pitched very well. He went 5 innings (I thought they would have let him have the sixth inning, too), giving up 4 hits, 2 unearned runs, 1 walk with 7 strikeouts. He was terrific. The runs came in the second. Spencer Steer had a leadoff single, an out later, Christian Encarnacion-Strand also singled. Then, on a fly out to Varsho in left. Varsho’s throw held the runner at third, but the runner on first went for second (thinking there would be a play at home). Chapman cut off the throw but threw wild to second, allowing both runs to score.

Génesis Cabrera pitched the sixth.

Bowden Francis threw the last three innings, giving up a solo homer, but picking up a three-inning save. He did a nice job. He’s lucky there is an off day tomorrow or he might be going down after that.

Jays of the Day: Belt (.203 WPA), Kiermaier (.121), and Bichette (.103). And let’s give one to Ryu.

No one gets the Other Award. Chapman made a run at it, but he made a very nice play in the field too.

We get another off day tomorrow, and then we get three games in Baltimore against the Orioles. Hopefully, they will bring these bats.