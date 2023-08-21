Question Time: How Confident Are You That The Jays Will Make The Playoffs

It is an off day for the Blue Jays. The team has 37 games left.
What they have left:
- Three games @ Orioles
- Three games vs Guardians
- Three games vs Nationals
- Three games @ Rockies
- Three games @ A’s
- Three games vs Royals
- Four games vs Rangers
- Three games vs Red Sox
- Three games @ Yankees
- Three games @ Rays
- Three games vs Yankees
- Three games vs Rays
I will say that they are due a series win against the Orioles. And I’m happy this is our last series playing them.
The Jays are a half-game behind the Mariners and a game behind the Astros (five games back of the Rays). The Red Sox are 2.5 games back of the Jays.
FanGraphs has the Jays at a 64.7% chance of making the playoffs.
We survived without Bo Bichette, going 8-8 in his absence. But I’m hoping getting him back will spark a winning streak (so far, it is working). The starting pitching has been great, 3.15 ERA since the All-Star break. The relief pitching has been good, with a 3.09 ERA since the break. The offense has been, well, you’ve seen. Intermittent might be the best way to put it. They’ve averaged 4.4 runs per game since the break, with some good games and many bad games (9 of the last 18 games, they have scored three or less, with two 1-0 losses).
Anyway, let’s have the question:
Poll
How confident are you that the Jays will make the playoffs?
-
8%
Very Confident
-
41%
Somewhat Confident
-
19%
Neutral
-
29%
Not Confident
-
1%
No Chance at All
Loading comments...