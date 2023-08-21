Question Time: How Confident Are You That The Jays Will Make The Playoffs

It is an off day for the Blue Jays. The team has 37 games left.

What they have left:

Three games @ Orioles

Three games vs Guardians

Three games vs Nationals

Three games @ Rockies

Three games @ A’s

Three games vs Royals

Four games vs Rangers

Three games vs Red Sox

Three games @ Yankees

Three games @ Rays

Three games vs Yankees

Three games vs Rays

I will say that they are due a series win against the Orioles. And I’m happy this is our last series playing them.

The Jays are a half-game behind the Mariners and a game behind the Astros (five games back of the Rays). The Red Sox are 2.5 games back of the Jays.

FanGraphs has the Jays at a 64.7% chance of making the playoffs.

We survived without Bo Bichette, going 8-8 in his absence. But I’m hoping getting him back will spark a winning streak (so far, it is working). The starting pitching has been great, 3.15 ERA since the All-Star break. The relief pitching has been good, with a 3.09 ERA since the break. The offense has been, well, you’ve seen. Intermittent might be the best way to put it. They’ve averaged 4.4 runs per game since the break, with some good games and many bad games (9 of the last 18 games, they have scored three or less, with two 1-0 losses).

Anyway, let’s have the question: