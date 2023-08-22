Tuesday Bantering: DeJong signed by Giants

Paul DeJong’s time with the Jays has come to a close. The Giants signed him. He’ll get major league minimum from them, the rest paid by the Jays, though they got money from the Cardinals in the trade.

I’m sure DeJong will do better with the Giants (he couldn’t do worse). But odds are he’ll be somewhere around his career numbers. I thought his defense showed well. Unfortunately for him, if the rest of the team were hitting, we would have been ok with his defense. But when the rest of the team isn’t hitting, going 3 for 44 will not look good.

News on Alek Manoah. It sounds like the team has been working with him on his delivery in Toronto and will decide when the best time for him to start pitching in Buffalo. I’m ok with them taking things slowly with him, this time through. They still say he would be next in line to start with the Jays if needed.

Alek Manoah, who was optioned on Aug. 11, is still in Toronto…



The #BlueJays are trying to “figure out the right time physically, I think, in terms of delivery and things like that”, Schneider says, for when he’ll start to pitch in AAA Buffalo. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) August 19, 2023

Today’s lineup. Vlad is in there.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS ORIOLES Whit Merrifield - 2B Adley Rutschman - DH Bo Bichette - SS Ryan Mountcastle - 1B Brandon Belt - DH Gunnar Henderson - 3B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Austin Hays - LF George Springer - RF Jordan Westburg - 2B Daulton Varsho - LF James McCann - C Matt Chapman - 3B Cedric Mullins - CF Danny Jansen - C Ryan McKenna - RF Kevin Kiermaier - CF Jorge Mateo - SS Yusei Kikuchi - LHP G. Rodriguez - RHP

The great one-knee debate seems to have come to a resolution. To be fair, I haven’t heard any complaints about it this year.:

This year is on pace to have the second lowest rate of passed balls and wild pitches since 1890. (1st was last year).



For WP+PBs, this is set to be the lowest rate since 2005.



Still seeing no sign one-knee catching is causing more PBs/WPs in the majorshttps://t.co/LGogIDGZcU pic.twitter.com/FVS6jDgJC3 — JJ Cooper (@jjcoop36) August 21, 2023

Feel sorry for Yankees’ fans. They have it worse than anyone.

No fanbase in baseball has suffered more than the Yankees this year.



"But Oakland/Cleveland/Kansas City are so bad every year" yes, but those teams are never expected TO BE good, they have cheap owners and only exist because the competitive teams need teams to beat. — Michael Kasper (@KasperStats) August 19, 2023

The people at FOCO have a ‘Then and Now’ bobblehead set with Paul Molitor and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.