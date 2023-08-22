 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Bantering: DeJong signed by Giants

By Tom Dakers
/ new
Toronto Blue Jays v Cincinnati Reds Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Paul DeJong’s time with the Jays has come to a close. The Giants signed him. He’ll get major league minimum from them, the rest paid by the Jays, though they got money from the Cardinals in the trade.

I’m sure DeJong will do better with the Giants (he couldn’t do worse). But odds are he’ll be somewhere around his career numbers. I thought his defense showed well. Unfortunately for him, if the rest of the team were hitting, we would have been ok with his defense. But when the rest of the team isn’t hitting, going 3 for 44 will not look good.

News on Alek Manoah. It sounds like the team has been working with him on his delivery in Toronto and will decide when the best time for him to start pitching in Buffalo. I’m ok with them taking things slowly with him, this time through. They still say he would be next in line to start with the Jays if needed.

Today’s lineup. Vlad is in there.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS ORIOLES
Whit Merrifield - 2B Adley Rutschman - DH
Bo Bichette - SS Ryan Mountcastle - 1B
Brandon Belt - DH Gunnar Henderson - 3B
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Austin Hays - LF
George Springer - RF Jordan Westburg - 2B
Daulton Varsho - LF James McCann - C
Matt Chapman - 3B Cedric Mullins - CF
Danny Jansen - C Ryan McKenna - RF
Kevin Kiermaier - CF Jorge Mateo - SS
Yusei Kikuchi - LHP G. Rodriguez - RHP

The great one-knee debate seems to have come to a resolution. To be fair, I haven’t heard any complaints about it this year.:

Feel sorry for Yankees’ fans. They have it worse than anyone.

The people at FOCO have a ‘Then and Now’ bobblehead set with Paul Molitor and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

