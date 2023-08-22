Game #126 GameThread: Jays @ Orioles

Game one of three with the Orioles. It is about time we won a game against them.
0
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|ORIOLES
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|Adley Rutschman - DH
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Ryan Mountcastle - 1B
|Brandon Belt - DH
|Gunnar Henderson - 3B
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Austin Hays - LF
|George Springer - RF
|Jordan Westburg - 2B
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|James McCann - C
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Cedric Mullins - CF
|Danny Jansen - C
|Ryan McKenna - RF
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Jorge Mateo - SS
|Yusei Kikuchi - LHP
|G. Rodriguez - RHP
Poll
If the over/under on Kikuchi’s innings is 6 I’d take the
-
37%
Over
-
62%
Under
Poll
The Jays offensive player of the game will be
-
15%
Merrifield
-
38%
Bichette
-
7%
Belt
-
11%
Guerrero
-
7%
Springer
-
15%
Varsho
-
0%
Chapman
-
0%
Jansen
-
0%
Kiermaier
-
3%
A player off the bench
Poll
Will the Jays win any games in Baltimore?
-
76%
Of Course
-
23%
Nope, can’t happen
Loading comments...