Game #126 GameThread: Jays @ Orioles

Game one of three with the Orioles. It is about time we won a game against them.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS ORIOLES Whit Merrifield - 2B Adley Rutschman - DH Bo Bichette - SS Ryan Mountcastle - 1B Brandon Belt - DH Gunnar Henderson - 3B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Austin Hays - LF George Springer - RF Jordan Westburg - 2B Daulton Varsho - LF James McCann - C Matt Chapman - 3B Cedric Mullins - CF Danny Jansen - C Ryan McKenna - RF Kevin Kiermaier - CF Jorge Mateo - SS Yusei Kikuchi - LHP G. Rodriguez - RHP

Poll If the over/under on Kikuchi’s innings is 6 I’d take the Over

Under vote view results 37% Over (9 votes)

62% Under (15 votes) 24 votes total Vote Now

Poll The Jays offensive player of the game will be Merrifield

A player off the bench vote view results 15% Merrifield (4 votes)

38% Bichette (10 votes)

7% Belt (2 votes)

11% Guerrero (3 votes)

7% Springer (2 votes)

15% Varsho (4 votes)

0% Chapman (0 votes)

0% Jansen (0 votes)

0% Kiermaier (0 votes)

3% A player off the bench (1 vote) 26 votes total Vote Now