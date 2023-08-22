 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game #126 GameThread: Jays @ Orioles

By Tom Dakers
/ new
Baltimore Orioles vs Chicago White Sox Set Number: X159545 TK1

Game one of three with the Orioles. It is about time we won a game against them.

0

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS ORIOLES
Whit Merrifield - 2B Adley Rutschman - DH
Bo Bichette - SS Ryan Mountcastle - 1B
Brandon Belt - DH Gunnar Henderson - 3B
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Austin Hays - LF
George Springer - RF Jordan Westburg - 2B
Daulton Varsho - LF James McCann - C
Matt Chapman - 3B Cedric Mullins - CF
Danny Jansen - C Ryan McKenna - RF
Kevin Kiermaier - CF Jorge Mateo - SS
Yusei Kikuchi - LHP G. Rodriguez - RHP

Poll

If the over/under on Kikuchi’s innings is 6 I’d take the

view results
  • 37%
    Over
    (9 votes)
  • 62%
    Under
    (15 votes)
24 votes total Vote Now

Poll

The Jays offensive player of the game will be

view results
  • 15%
    Merrifield
    (4 votes)
  • 38%
    Bichette
    (10 votes)
  • 7%
    Belt
    (2 votes)
  • 11%
    Guerrero
    (3 votes)
  • 7%
    Springer
    (2 votes)
  • 15%
    Varsho
    (4 votes)
  • 0%
    Chapman
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Jansen
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Kiermaier
    (0 votes)
  • 3%
    A player off the bench
    (1 vote)
26 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will the Jays win any games in Baltimore?

view results
  • 76%
    Of Course
    (20 votes)
  • 23%
    Nope, can’t happen
    (6 votes)
26 votes total Vote Now

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...