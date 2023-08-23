Wednesday Bantering: Jays Bits

I think that was the best game I’ve watched this season. It had everything. Good pitching, bad pitching, good defense, not so good defense. And some timely hitting. Almost everyone in the line contributed.
And we had something happen that the Jays haven’t done before:
Brandon Belt's 10th-inning home run last night marked the first time in #BlueJays history a player led off an inning with a two-run HR— Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) August 23, 2023
This is nice to see, of course, we aren’t at an endpoint. I was told the trade for Varsho was the worst in Jays history. :
Last offseason, the Jays swapped out three position players.— bk (@_bkuh_) August 23, 2023
Teoscar, Lourdes, Moreno (3.4 fWAR, 43 HR, ~$20M)
for
Varsho, Belt, Kiermaier (5.5 fWAR, 36 HR, ~$21.3M)
via trade, this three for three swap also netted 3 years of Swanson, and prospect Adam Macko.
This may have been the best play I’ve ever seen Bo Bichette make:
TOR v BAL 9th Inning— Chris Black (@DownToBlack) August 23, 2023
Rutschman v Mayza
Rutschman
99mph off bat
47% Hit Prob
28.3 sprint speed
4.6 sec home to 1st
Bichette
1.33 second exchange
70mph throw (insane from that body position)
Unreal play made more unreal by stakes & situation.
Bichette's best play ever? pic.twitter.com/Trvy3muEId
Today’s lineup:
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|ORIOLES
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|Adley Rutschman - C
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Gunnar Henderson - SS
|Brandon Belt - DH
|Anthony Santander - RF
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Ryan Mountcastle - DH
|George Springer - RF
|Ryan O'Hearn - 1B
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Austin Hays - LF
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Cedric Mullins - CF
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Jordan Westburg - 2B
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Ramon Urias - 3B
|Kevin Gausman - RHP
|Dean Kremer - RHP
Orevlis Martinez had a great day today, as did the Bisons. They won 14-2.
Martinez is having himself a day at the plate!— Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) August 23, 2023
First a single, then a double, and now a 3-run HOME RUN pic.twitter.com/5kq2EdbFP8
One of the guys my wife shares a birthday with (not birth year, of course).
Boston #RedSox legend Carl Yastrzemski throws out the first pitch to his grandson, #SFGiants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski at Fenway Park! (2019) Happy 84th Birthday Yaz! #Inspiration #MLB #Baseball #History pic.twitter.com/AAehMJoBxi— Baseball by BSmile (@BSmile) August 22, 2023
Loading comments...