 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wednesday Bantering: Jays Bits

By Tom Dakers
/ new
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

I think that was the best game I’ve watched this season. It had everything. Good pitching, bad pitching, good defense, not so good defense. And some timely hitting. Almost everyone in the line contributed.

And we had something happen that the Jays haven’t done before:

This is nice to see, of course, we aren’t at an endpoint. I was told the trade for Varsho was the worst in Jays history. :

This may have been the best play I’ve ever seen Bo Bichette make:

Today’s lineup:

0

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS ORIOLES
Whit Merrifield - 2B Adley Rutschman - C
Bo Bichette - SS Gunnar Henderson - SS
Brandon Belt - DH Anthony Santander - RF
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Ryan Mountcastle - DH
George Springer - RF Ryan O'Hearn - 1B
Daulton Varsho - LF Austin Hays - LF
Matt Chapman - 3B Cedric Mullins - CF
Alejandro Kirk - C Jordan Westburg - 2B
Kevin Kiermaier - CF Ramon Urias - 3B
Kevin Gausman - RHP Dean Kremer - RHP

Orevlis Martinez had a great day today, as did the Bisons. They won 14-2.

One of the guys my wife shares a birthday with (not birth year, of course).

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...