Wednesday Bantering: Jays Bits

I think that was the best game I’ve watched this season. It had everything. Good pitching, bad pitching, good defense, not so good defense. And some timely hitting. Almost everyone in the line contributed.

And we had something happen that the Jays haven’t done before:

Brandon Belt's 10th-inning home run last night marked the first time in #BlueJays history a player led off an inning with a two-run HR — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) August 23, 2023

This is nice to see, of course, we aren’t at an endpoint. I was told the trade for Varsho was the worst in Jays history. :

Last offseason, the Jays swapped out three position players.



Teoscar, Lourdes, Moreno (3.4 fWAR, 43 HR, ~$20M)

for

Varsho, Belt, Kiermaier (5.5 fWAR, 36 HR, ~$21.3M)



via trade, this three for three swap also netted 3 years of Swanson, and prospect Adam Macko. — bk (@_bkuh_) August 23, 2023

This may have been the best play I’ve ever seen Bo Bichette make:

TOR v BAL 9th Inning

Rutschman v Mayza



Rutschman

99mph off bat

47% Hit Prob

28.3 sprint speed

4.6 sec home to 1st



Bichette

1.33 second exchange

70mph throw (insane from that body position)



Unreal play made more unreal by stakes & situation.



Bichette's best play ever? pic.twitter.com/Trvy3muEId — Chris Black (@DownToBlack) August 23, 2023

Today’s lineup:

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS ORIOLES Whit Merrifield - 2B Adley Rutschman - C Bo Bichette - SS Gunnar Henderson - SS Brandon Belt - DH Anthony Santander - RF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Ryan Mountcastle - DH George Springer - RF Ryan O'Hearn - 1B Daulton Varsho - LF Austin Hays - LF Matt Chapman - 3B Cedric Mullins - CF Alejandro Kirk - C Jordan Westburg - 2B Kevin Kiermaier - CF Ramon Urias - 3B Kevin Gausman - RHP Dean Kremer - RHP

Orevlis Martinez had a great day today, as did the Bisons. They won 14-2.

Martinez is having himself a day at the plate!



First a single, then a double, and now a 3-run HOME RUN pic.twitter.com/5kq2EdbFP8 — Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) August 23, 2023

One of the guys my wife shares a birthday with (not birth year, of course).