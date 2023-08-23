 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #127 GameThread: Jays @ Orioles

By Tom Dakers
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

I’m going to be out until about game time. So if I don’t get to it, this will do as a GameThread.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS ORIOLES
Whit Merrifield - 2B Adley Rutschman - C
Bo Bichette - SS Gunnar Henderson - SS
Brandon Belt - DH Anthony Santander - RF
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Ryan Mountcastle - DH
George Springer - RF Ryan O'Hearn - 1B
Daulton Varsho - LF Austin Hays - LF
Matt Chapman - 3B Cedric Mullins - CF
Alejandro Kirk - C Jordan Westburg - 2B
Kevin Kiermaier - CF Ramon Urias - 3B
Kevin Gausman - RHP Dean Kremer - RHP

