Game #127 GameThread: Jays @ Orioles

I’m going to be out until about game time. So if I don’t get to it, this will do as a GameThread.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS ORIOLES Whit Merrifield - 2B Adley Rutschman - C Bo Bichette - SS Gunnar Henderson - SS Brandon Belt - DH Anthony Santander - RF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Ryan Mountcastle - DH George Springer - RF Ryan O'Hearn - 1B Daulton Varsho - LF Austin Hays - LF Matt Chapman - 3B Cedric Mullins - CF Alejandro Kirk - C Jordan Westburg - 2B Kevin Kiermaier - CF Ramon Urias - 3B Kevin Gausman - RHP Dean Kremer - RHP