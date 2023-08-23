Game #127 GameThread: Jays @ Orioles

I’m going to be out until about game time. So if I don’t get to it, this will do as a GameThread.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|ORIOLES
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|Adley Rutschman - C
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Gunnar Henderson - SS
|Brandon Belt - DH
|Anthony Santander - RF
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Ryan Mountcastle - DH
|George Springer - RF
|Ryan O'Hearn - 1B
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Austin Hays - LF
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Cedric Mullins - CF
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Jordan Westburg - 2B
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Ramon Urias - 3B
|Kevin Gausman - RHP
|Dean Kremer - RHP
