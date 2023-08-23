Jays Lose to Orioles

Blue Jays 0 Orioles 7

Yesterday’s game was fun, today’s game was terrible.

Yesterday, we could score. Today, we couldn’t. That’s pretty much the story of the season.

We managed five hits, all singles. The closest we came to scoring was a Cavan Biggio deep fly ball that Cedric Mullins made a great catch of, which, I thought, would be a home run in the eighth inning.

Beyond that our best chance to score was the first. Bichette had a one-out single and Vladimir Guerrero a two-out single, moving Bo to third.. But George Springer popped out to medium center. That was the only time we had a runner in scoring position.

Kevin Gausman pitched well. Six innings, 5 hits, 2 earned, 1 walk with 8 strikeouts. He gave up one of Anthony Santander's two home runs.

Génesis Cabrera pitched a nice, quick seventh.

Trevor Richards had all kinds of trouble in the eighth, giving up 5 hits, 5 earned (including Santander’s second home run while getting just two outs. Everyone has an odd day now and then.

We had trouble fielding the ball too. Vlad, Merrifield and Jansen each had errors.

No JoD today. Gausman had the high mark at .024 WPA.

The Other Award: Kirk was the only one with the number (-.118, for a 0 for 2), but the entire lineup deserves one.

Tomorrow is the rubber match of the three-game series. Jose Berrios (9-8, 3.39) vs. Kyle Gibson (12-7, 4.97).